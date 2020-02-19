“Suddenly” always signals an untimely death when it’s the first word in an obituary, and it can mean something more--, that family and friends are dealing not only with the loss of a loved one, but the search for clues, the wondering if they could have done more.
Thankfully suicide happens rarely here but farm groups and the province’s agriculture minister want those with deep depression or suicidal thoughts to know professional mental health support is available.
Now a new website farmerstalk.ca has been added. It was introduced at the annual meeting of the Federation of Agriculture late last month. It includes a first person account by well-known farmer Donald MacDonald of his last conversation a year and a half ago with a friend who took his life shortly afterwards. They talked about the low prices for pork. His friend said he wished he’d never got into the industry, and MacDonald made a job offer. The response according to MacDonald, “I’m in it until I die”.
I had met this farmer as part of a larger group trying to improve the business of farming. He was quiet but very knowledgeable, always worth listening to. Friends of his say it was the debt load, the owing of money he was unlikely ever to pay back, that haunted him. The hog industry has gone through decades of struggles, low prices, loss of a regional slaughter plant, crippling transportation costs, and trade fights with the U.S. Hog production here is a quarter of what it was at the turn of the century, dozens of farmers have quit the industry.
PEI’s Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson spoke to Federation members about the new website and the resources the province has committed to help with mental health issues. It’s badly needed. A national survey of farmers had startling results: 58% of producers met the criteria for anxiety, 45% for high stress, and 35% for depression. On PEI last year, 140 Island producers used the Farmer Assistance Program, a confidential service with two professional counsellors available free to farmers, their families and qualified staff. A phone call to 1-800-218-2885 is the first step.
As an active farmer himself, Bloyce Thompson speaks with some authority about the challenges producers face, weather, financial stress, disease pressures, and so on. In a video on the new site he says “Farmers are tough people, but farming can be a tough business.” He says he wants farmers to use the website to share their stories, to support each other, to know that there are others feeling the same stress and anxiety.
We shouldn’t feel sorry for farmers, but we need to try to understand what they’re going through. I’m certainly not saying that every farm loses money every year. Economists say about a third of farms, because of good management and especially good luck, will make money in a given year, but overall the constantly increasing debt load province wide paints a disturbing picture.
Over the last thirty years there have been a series of events totally out of the control of farmers: PVYn found in Ontario, the mad cow discovery in Alberta, the loss of a critical transportation subsidy, trade disputes, dozens of buyers being reduced to a handful with consolidation in the processing and retail sectors, all combined to decrease the ability to get fair prices, and increase the financial vulnerability of farm families.
All small business people face risks, but farmers I think have an additional burden. Many are working land that’s been in their families for several generations, and the thought that the current generation can’t make it is daunting.
And now the biggest risk of all, the increased uncertainty of the weather from climate change.
This same weather uncertainty will create marketing opportunities too as we’re seeing this year in potatoes. Heavy rain and frosts made a mess of harvests in Western Canada, and open market prices are the best in years. At the same time drought during the summer, and a hurricane blowing through have created a shortage of good quality feed for livestock producers, so it cuts both ways.
Sharing feelings will seem a little “new-age” to some, something John Wayne would never do. My hope is that farmers will understand that anxiety, depression, even desperation are much more common in society than most of us think, and if the national survey is to be believed, troublingly common in agriculture. It’s really the reaching out for help that requires strength and determination. farmerstalk.ca is a good place to start.
