The decision by the province and the Potato Board to activate the $4.7 million processing deal is bad optics to put it mildly.
A discussion during the dying days of the legislature seemed to indicate the deal was essentially off the table. Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton asked government to table the contract several times during the session. Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson promised on several occasions to deliver the contract but failed to follow through.
She then turned to Finance Minister Darlene Compton, asking her whether the money was still needed since the markets had improved. The finance minister didn't know but said she was wondering the same thing. Beaton wanted to see that elusive contract and was surprised when an official in Compton's department told her no deal had been signed.
The agriculture minister seemed to clear the matter up when he said a document had indeed been drawn up and "has been with the PEI Potato Board all this time and it hasn’t been signed because they don’t believe it’s going to be activated."
That was on July 14. By the time a story on that discussion appeared in this newspaper August 5, the deal had been signed and an unsigned version was posted on the department's website.
No real rationale has been advanced for the reversal, other than the fact COVID-19 is still a factor in the equation and there are potatoes from the 2019 crop yet to be processed. However, a crop update in late July issued by United Potato Growers of Canada predicts that crop will likely be used up before the bulk of the 2020 processing crop starts to be dug.
The agreement was drawn up to solve a very specific problem-- there were approximately 100 million pounds of Island processing potatoes Cavendish Farms no longer wanted due to the market downturn caused by COVID-19. While the situation varied from farm to farm, many growers were sitting on stockpiles of potatoes they simply couldn't move they were staring down an economic disaster.
An argument could certainly be made that convincing the processor to take the spuds it had contracted was the most efficient way to prevent that disaster. While government compensation may have eventually made up for some of the losses, that would have been some time down the road. Keep in mind it was almost a year before the federal compensation kicked in for the disastrous growing season in 2018.
The marketplace did eventually improve as restaurants began to reopen in some form throughout the country and around the globe. That couldn't have been predicted when the deal was struck back in April but the situation had changed significantly by August.
Could it change dramatically again? Of course-- markets can fluctuate significantly in "normal" times and we are far from normal right now. However, signing the deal when the problem it was meant to solve doesn't exist for the most part makes the deal look more like what its detractors claimed it was from day one namely a subsidy to Cavendish Farms.
