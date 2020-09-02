The number of organic growers on PEI "seems to have plateaued", a study compiled by the Canadian Organic Trade Association on the state of the industry across the country suggests.
According to the study, growth within the sector is occurring mainly as incremental increases in acreage i.e. farm size is increasing versus the number of farms. The largest percentage of organic farms (approximately 75%) are export-oriented.
While PEI has not followed the lead of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in adopting provincial organic regulations, the report does note "PEI government support continues to be strong with committed staff and programming."
The study praises the Organic Industry Development Program (OIDP), saying it offers financial support for organic-specific activities, including technology purchases, advisory services, organic transition, research and implementation of strategic initiatives.
"A positive signal from government was an increase to the funding allocation to OIDP, in response to an abundance of high-quality projects from the Organic sector," the study notes.
As well, the Department of Agriculture and Land has sponsored a project evaluating the merits and mechanics of provincial regulation of organic marketing claims. The study notes "The department's policy team is taking the lead on the research and working with an advisory group that includes organic farmers. They have completed a jurisdictional scan, a literature review is underway, and producers (Certified organic and others) are being surveyed and interviewed to collect their perspectives on how best to regulate organics on PEI. "
This is the third year the association has conducted the study and the summary notes progress has been slow towards building a healthy and sustainably organic sector. It calls on all provinces and territories to the adopt organic regulations, calling that the key to the establishing the industry's credibility with both domestic and international customers.
"To maintain confidence in the marketplace it is essential that organic means something and that consumers can make their purchasing decisions with confidence," the report notes. "It is critical to the organic sector that provincial jurisdictions are held to the same (or higher) requirements as interprovincial and international trade."
The report also calls for improved data collection on production, imports/exports and domestic consumption, calling it "critical to making good business decisions, while it is important to the industry to show its value to the Canadian economy, and it is more important to governments to assist in making sound policy and program decisions."
The report argues government must accept ownership of the Canadian Organic Standards and the need for an industry/government partnership in the Canadian Organic Regime. It argues "Maintenance of the standards is the nonnegotiable foundation upon which the market has grown, continues to grow and thrive. Committing to government’s fiduciary obligation to fund the maintenance of the standards will enable Canada’s organic sector to remain current and relevant, maintain our trading relationships with our equivalency arrangement partners, and to stay competitive with our major trading partners – all of which provide full and ongoing funding for their respective organic standards technical reviews."
