In addition to being the year of COVID-19, the summer of 2020 is turning out to be one of the hottest in recent memory.
"While the last three summers were extremely dry, this has been the worst summer so far," said Robert Godfrey, executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. "We have had a string of days when the temperature has been over 30 degrees and there has been very little rain."
During the week of August 10, the New London Fire Department answered a call in Graham's Road where equipment overheated and caught fire. The Morell Fire Department answered a similar call a few days later and Kensington firemen were called out to a dry field that caught fire in SeaView.
Ryan Barrett, who is the research and agronomy coordinator with the PEI Potato Board, is advising growers to carry a fire extinguisher in their combine or tractor, especially when combining and baling straw.
"Every crop is suffering." Godfrey said. "Right now, we need two or three days of really good rain in every area of the province."
The district director of the National Farmers Union also agreed the situation was extremely critical for many producers. Doug Campbell added producers that have worked over the past several years building up their soil organic matter tend to be in better shape but "right now everybody is hurting and we need some rain badly."
In her weekly report to growers on August 6, Lorraine MacKinnon of the Department of Agriculture and Land noted rainfall totals for the last full week of July were extremely variable across the province. Dover received 39.6 millimetres of rain during the week and Mount Royal got 31.6. On the other end of the scale, Kensington got just 6.8 millimetres and Tryon, Johnston's River and Souris recorded no rain.
In his report to growers dated August 11, Barrett noted "it’s unfortunately starting to get pretty critical for some fields. I see a lot of difference between this time last week and today in certain communities."
MacKinnon told growers symptoms of early dying have been reported in several fields. A sample of Dakota Russet was submitted to the Provincial Laboratory exhibiting small speckled pin-like spots on the upper and lower leaves and that was confirmed as ozone damage.
Both Barrett and MacKinnon noted the dry weather has resulted in no signs of late blight not only in PEI but also in New Brunswick and Maine. As well, Barrett noted early blight and grey mold spores have also decreased in number.
However, the hot, dry weather can be prime for tarnished plant bugs and leafhoppers. MacKinnon noted the Colorado Potato Beetle life stage is advanced compared to last year and summer adults are now showing up. She also advised growers to check the heat range for pesticides, especially insecticides, as high temperatures can reduce efficacy of pesticides.
