The Supreme Court of PEI has upheld a ruling of the Farm Practices Review Board regarding the spreading of shellfish waste and seaweed by Westech Agriculture.
The case, heard by Madame Justice Terri MacPherson marked the first time any decision of a Review Board panel was subjected to a judicial review. The review was launched in May of 2019, after a panel established by the Farm Practices Review Board ordered the strawberry propagation company to halt the practice of applying shellfish waste and seaweed on to its agricultural land. In addition to the board, the legal action also named Paul Gaudet, The Town of Alberton, Marie Gavin, Vicki Graham, Joni Murphy and Eileen Kinch.
Madame Justice MacPherson heard the case on May 28 and delivered her written verdict just before Christmas. Lynn Murray represented Westech during the proceedings, Robert A. MacNevin was solicitor for the Farm Practices Review Board and David. Hooley represented the Town of Alberton, as well as Marie Gavin, Vicki Graham, Joni Murphy & Eileen Kinch.
Westech had asked the court to set aside the panel's decision and refer the matter back to the Farm Practices Review Board to be reheard by a new panel. The company argued the previous panel was not properly constituted as the membership changed between the time of the appeal was heard and the decision was handed down.
The company further argued the panel failed to address the issue of whether the practice of applying shellfish waste and seaweed to their agricultural lands is a normal farm practice. Westech argued the panel acted unreasonably in considering affidavit evidence from complainants that was based on personal belief, speculation, and contained irrelevant material, and did not contain the evidence required under the Act.
The panel determined the way Westech was applying the seaweed was outside of normal farm practices and the stockpiling of product near residences was unacceptable. The panel notes shellfish waste and seaweed must be incorporated into the soil within 24 hours of application and short term storage must be at least 1.5 kilometres from a residence.
While admitting there was a lack of clarity as to the minimum number that must be on the panel, Madame Justice MacPherson ruled the panel of three farmers and one non-farmer that heard the case was properly constituted. She also ruled the change of the non-farmer member between the February and April hearings was acceptable.
"Based upon a review of the record, I am satisfied that the April 4, 2018 hearing was a new and separate hearing," the judge wrote. "No evidence on the merits of the application was heard in February, 2018. An adjournment was granted in February on appropriate grounds. I find that all Panel members were present at all times throughout the April 4 hearing, so the provisions of s. 20 of the regulations to the Act have not been offended. The standard of correctness has been met in relation to this issue."
The panel agreed spreading seaweed and shellfish waste was a normal farm practice but ruled Westech practices for storing and using the waste was outside the scope of normal farm practices. The panel indicated "The stockpiling of these products near residences, along with land application without swift soil incorporation, is unacceptable as a farm practice. The facts presented in this case are not normal in the agricultural sector.”
During the panel hearing, witnesses for the Town of Alberton, detailed efforts to address the problem of odour from Westech's handling of shellfish waste since at least 2013. Several other witnesses who testified before the panel also talked about odour from the Westech operation. The judge ruled the town and the others named in the legal action fit the definition under the panel review of "persons who are aggrieved by disturbance resulting from an agricultural operation"
The judge added "It does not appear from the record that the Dorgans on behalf of Westech took any steps to provide the panel with evidence regarding accepted farming customs and standards as established and followed by other farmers in similar agricultural operations under similar circumstances, in the province or in the same agricultural sector”
The panel asked retired scientist John Macleod to prepare a report and testify as an expert witness. Macleod concluded "if seafood processing waste is applied to land as soon as it is delivered and immediately incorporated into the soil or composted using appropriate composting techniques any odors produced should be minimal."
While saying it was open to the panel to decide Westech’s farm practices were normal in all of the circumstances, Madame Judge MacPherson said "it was also within the range of reasonable outcomes for the Panel to have concluded that the farm practices in question, in the factual and site-specific circumstances, were not normal farm practices, and required modification. "
She added "The Panel, in so deciding, concluded that Westech’s practices were causing disproportionate harm to the respondents and that, in order to strike that ever-elusive balance between conflicting interests, Westech had to make changes to the way shellfish waste is applied to its land within a set distance of residential properties."
She concluded the panel decision was "within the acceptable range of outcomes and therefore reasonable in all the circumstances." Regarding the issue of procedural fairness, the judge wrote "I am unable to identify anything which, in all of the circumstances, resulted in prejudice to or bias against Westech. On the whole, procedural fairness was provided to Westech and I see no basis upon which to interfere with the decision which was reached in this matter."
