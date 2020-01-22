The PEI Federation of Agriculture is hoping to take the next step in putting together an AgriRecovery package for producers impacted by Post Tropical Storm Dorian by the end of the month.
Following the storm last September, which hit corn, grain, apple and livestock producers especially hard, the provincial government agreed to draw up commodity specific surveys to help quantify the damage. Executive Director Robert Godfrey said the first draft of the survey was completed in mid-December and delivered to the federation and the commodity groups for input.
Godfrey said that review has been completed and the surveys have been sent back to the province for final printing. He is hoping to have the surveys ready for distribution by the end of January and is encouraging all producers to make sure they fill in the paperwork and send it back as quickly as possible.
"The surveys are different for each commodity and it you are a livestock producer who grows grain or corn you will get two," he explained.
Godfrey said the survey is aimed at calculating the extraordinary costs producers faced as a result of the storm. He stressed "it is not only lost crop or reduced yields. It is also added costs you may have incurred in fuel, labour and repairs to your equipment." Since corn and grain fields were flattened, many growers had to obtain specialized equipment to harvest crop on the ground.
"In some cases, that extra cost could amount to several hundred dollars an acre," the executive director said. "Many livestock growers are experiencing challenges securing feed this winter."
Godfrey said a response rate of at least 51 per cent is needed in each commodity before an AgriRecovery application can proceed "so it is vital producers fill in and return the surveys. We need reliable data to make our case and if the application is approved we want the money to flow as quickly as possible."
He said there was some initial concern whether an Island application might be competing head to head with potato growers from Manitoba , who sustained heavy weather related losses. However, he has been assured by federal officials there is no cap on program funding since it covers extraordinary events that are beyond the control of producers.
The executive director is hoping to have the surveys back by late February or early March. It will then be up to the province to decide whether to make an application for disaster assistance. He stressed there is no guarantee Ottawa will approve any funding if the application is made but "the more detailed our information is the greater our chances."
Last year, Island potato growers received $15.6 million in AgriRecovery funding in relation to the 2018 crop. Over 7,000 acres were left in the ground following one of the worst growing seasons in recent memory that included a cold and wet spring, a dry summer, unseasonable frost and snow and a cold and dry fall.
Godfrey said wouldn't be surprised if the surveys tally up to a damage figure in the same range. He noted " We're talking about tens of thousands of acres of corn that were affected, we're talking about 165 dairy producers, over 300 beef producers, multiple commercial apple growers."
