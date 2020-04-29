The impact of COVID-19 continues to hang in the shadows like an unwelcome guest at a dinner party as the curtain begins to rise on the 2020 planting season.
Regardless of the commodity, the presence of the worst pandemic in over a century is having a negative impact. About the only solace Island producers can take is that the rest of the world is in exactly the same situation. In traditional areas in the east where the soil is sandier, they were already on the land by mid-April), but there is little reason for optimism.
The drop in demand caused by the closure of restaurants has resulted in Cavendish Farms to advise growers to cut their acreage. The industry should have a better idea of just how much before planting begins in full force in early May, but there are rumours it will likely be in the 20-25 per cent range.
The decreasing demand means last year's crop is also piling up in warehouses across North America and Europe as processors no longer need it. Cavendish Farms has advised growers it can sell product that was destined for processing on the open market but the reality is there are few takers.
After an initial bump in demand due to panic buying, the tablestock market has now returned to traditional levels and the likelihood of any drastic growth due to the fact people are eating at home more will fall far short of the loss on the processing side. The reduced acreage will also mean seed growers will be losing customers both on PEI and beyond.
The closure some major beef and hog processing plants in Alberta and south of the border has resulted in a reduction in processing capacity. The Canadian Cattlemen's Association has asked for federal help in establishing a set aside program, that would see cattle that are market ready fed a maintenance diet to slow down the volume of cattle going to plants. A similar system was in place during the BSE crisis.
The national association also wants the Western Livestock Price Insurance Program, which acts as a form of crop insurance, made national. That has been a long time request of the industry and there is no better time for the federal and provincial governments to show their support for the idea than now.
The Canadian Federation of Agriculture has asked Ottawa to develop a backstop program geared specifically to the industry, much as it has done for other sectors of the economy. Both the Federation and the National Farmers Union are also calling on Ottawa to implement long-promised changes to the Business Risk Management suite of programs, particularly AgriStability.
Again there is no better time to act than now. If there is one thing this pandemic should show, it is the need to protect not only our national food sovereignty but ensure that all players in the value chain from the farm gate to the supermarket or the restaurant table can not only survive but thrive.
