We know they are an unstoppable force. What we don’t know is if PEI’s political will is an immovable object.
The Irving family has a long history of buying land. K.C. Irving, the family patriarch, started acquiring it in the 1930’s. By the 1970’s the Irvings were the largest landowners in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Maine. The family is now the fifth largest landowner in the United States, mostly vast forest tracts feeding Irving paper and timber mills.
Buying land for the Irvings has a purpose: to supply the raw resources for the family’s many industrial enterprises. It underpins the vertical integration the family is famous for, Irving companies doing business with other Irving companies.
PEI also has a profound history with land. Absentee landlords through the 1800’s, the Land Purchase Act in 1875, and struggles with foreign ownership through the 1900’s. In the late 1970’s, the very same Irving family turned it sights on PEI farmland to support its new interest in making french fries. Conservative Premier Angus MacLean said not on his watch. The Lands Protection Act was proclaimed in 1982.
Since then the Irvings have tested each new government with demands to go beyond the 3,000 acre corporate limit. The Brendel-Haslemere-Red Fox Acres purchase is Dennis King’s test.
This fierce determination to own land to grow potatoes, makes the Irvings different from other french fry making families like the McCains, or Simplots. These others are more than happy to put the risk of producing potatoes on the backs of farmers. Instead, the Irving family ethos continues with a new generation, and the Lands Protection Act is trying to keep up.
There was a moment last March, just before a provincial election, when the Act seemed up to the task. Three Irving owned companies had attempted to purchase the 2,200 acre Brendel Farms from the Gardiner family, and the Liberal government of the day said no. In what was the most straightforward statement he ever made in a long political career, former Communities Land and Environment Minister Richard Brown said "We applied the rules of the Lands Protection Act. The beneficial owners are one family, basically.”
No one disputes the right of the Gardiners to get fair market value for their land, put at $5.1 million by provincial evaluators. There were reports of a group of farmers prepared to join together and meet the price, but the lawyer for Mary Jean Irving, Geoff Connolly, had one more play. The Gardiners became shareholders/directors in the purchasing company Haslemere along with Rebecca Irving, Mary Jean Irving’s daughter.
Brendel Farms’ land assets were transferred to Haslemere, in an inter-family/corporate transfer says Connolly. Rebecca Irving then bought Haslemere outright. Connolly says this amounted to a corporate, rather than a land, purchase so the Lands Protection Act and its restrictions had no role to play. Red Fox Acres, a land holding company, became the eventual corporate owner with Rebecca Irving the sole director. Geoff Connolly said all of this was legal because of a “loophole”, an “interpretation of legislation.”
The question is which legislation. In late November, Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson introduced amendments to both the Lands Protection Act and the Business Corporation Act. Why both? It was a provision in the new Business Corporation Act, introduced in June of 2018 by the previous Liberal government, that made overseeing this sale virtually impossible.
Anyone familiar with the PEI Corporate Registry knows there are now two versions on line. The older version lists corporate shareholders, while the new version doesn’t. The head of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission Scott MacKenzie testified to a standing committee "We cannot simply call up and find out who the shareholders are.” It was the initial makeup of the shareholders in Haslemere (Irving family members, companies and lawyers) that led to the first ruling declining the sale. Mackenzie continued "Until we find who actually owns the shares of that corporation (Red Fox Acres), how they're held, who the people are involved in it, we won't know, and the minister won't know, whether things were complied with.”
I can understand the need to update the law governing corporations here (the previous one goes back to late 1880’s, and is out of date with other provinces), but I don’t understand why it stopped the requirement to publicly identify shareholders. This may be unfair, but it reminds me of the efforts the Robert Ghiz Liberals made years ago to prevent easier discovery of the companies benefitting from PNP investments. I certainly hope that wasn’t the intent here. Disclosure is always the better choice, and that’s what Bloyce Thompson is promising with the new amendments.
So we have the Irvings with a long held family conviction that owning land matters, combined with almost unlimited resources to buy it. And we’re seeing a new government forced to respond to extraordinary efforts to stickhandle at the edges of the law knowing full well the negative public reaction that would follow.
Will the sale be reversed? IRAC continues its review so we don’t know yet. Bloyce Thompson is promising public hearings early next year, and a renewed “Lands Protection Act 2.0.” Whenever
the Act has been examined in the past there’s always been a strong determination that the land limits are necessary to maintain opportunities and fairness in agriculture on an Island with finite land resources. I suspect these new hearings will hear more complaints about lawyers and accountants than farmers and farmland.
