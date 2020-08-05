The issue of producers being able to use marked fuel in farm plated vehicles is one of those topics that has been around for some time.
A long standing ask from industry groups, it tended to surface in a number of election platforms over the years, including the Progressive Conservative policy statement for the 2019 vote. The Dennis King government followed through on that promise during the recently concluded legislature session by passing two acts allowing for the cheaper fuel to be used in farm vehicles.
As the provincial tax commissioner pointed out during debate on one of the bills, marked fuel is common in a number of industries outside of agriculture including fishing boats, snowmobiles for grooming trails and ice making machines at rinks.
The common thread previously is that all uses were intended to be predominately off-road. While tractors and other equipment are allowed on the highway to go from field to field, the distance travelled on the roadway is usually very short.
When the issue came up during the agriculture debate sponsored by the Federation of Agriculture during the last election, Liberal leader and then premier Wade MacLauchlan suggested the cost of the measure would be too prohibitive. Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, who is now leader of the opposition, feared passing the exemption could lead to requests from other sectors. However, both opposition parties supported the bills.
Since a number of provinces already allow producers to used marked fuel for vehicles designated primary for on-road use, the government measure will put Island farmers on more of a level playing field. At a time when profit margins are razor thin and a worldwide pandemic is causing havoc with markets, producers need every advantage they can get. The measure was long overdue and kudos to the King government for following through on the promise.
Congratulations are in order for Ila Matheson, who was recently named as the province's representative on a youth advisory council announced by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau. The fact more than 800 farming youth applied for the 25 seats around the table indicates there is a strong desire on the part of the next generation of Canadian farmers to have their voice heard as the department develops policy for a post COVID-19 industry.
As a third generation farmer and long-time 4-H member who is currently working towards an animal science degree at the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture, Ila has already demonstrated a strong commitment to the industry. She is hoping to convince her fellow council members to tackle some of the misconceptions and misinformation producers are forced to deal with every day.
Just like every other sector, agriculture needs to ensure there is a way for new blood to enter the industry and take a leadership role. With the average age of producers rising, not just in PEI but across the country, that must become a high priority. Hopefully, the agriculture minister will not only listen to the advice of the council but make sure it is considered when making department policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.