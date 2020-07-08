The next time you hear a politician wondering aloud why the public is so cynical, remind them about the land banking report compiled by Kevin Arsenault.
Let's start with the topic itself. The concept has wide support within the agriculture community and, I think it is fair to say, Island society in general. Governments of both Liberal and Conservative stripe have recognized that fact because it has been promised repeatedly over the last decade or so. However, like a shiny new car without an engine, it never goes anywhere.
The Dennis King government promised to be different (so course they all say that too) and commissioned Arsenault to take a look at how land banking works in other provinces and make some recommendations on how it could function here. Arsenault is a long time researcher, blogger and organic farmer who has never been afraid to challenge governments regardless of their stripe. He was also a candidate in the Progressive Conservative leadership contest that saw King win the endorsement of party members before going on lead the province's only functioning minority government since Confederation.
Regardless of where you agree with Kevin's views on any particular topic or not (and he has never been shy about sharing them), there is no questioning his work ethic. As my esteemed colleague Ian Petrie points out in his column Kevin doesn't do anything in half measures. The document is well researched and presents a compelling case for a land banking system that is both publically controlled and funded.
When the report was commissioned, there was every expectation it would be made public. To be fair to the government, it apparently has been in the public realm for months-- they just went out of their way to make sure as few people as possible were aware of that fact.
Arsenault was among those in the dark, only finding out about its presence on the government website when Green MLA Stephen Howard asked Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steven Myers to table it. The report was commissioned by Myer's department since they are in charge of buying any land on behalf of government.
Kevin makes no secret of the fact he had asked a member of the Green Party caucus to have the document tabled. Perhaps the government got wind of that plan and decided to post the report on the website rather than ignite a debate about why it was being kept secret.
An email from Myers to Arsenault in late January, saying government was unsure it would make the document public, centered on soil organic matter. Myers was concerned a recommendation plans for improving soil organic matter be a key consideration in determining who was allowed to lease land from the bank would distract from the mechanics of setting up the system.
It seems like a strange battle for the veteran minister to choose. Even if they don't always practice it as well as they should, I venture to say there is no farmer (or non-farmer for that matter) who is against improving the soil.
The government indicated in the recent budget it plans to pursue a land banking as part of a review of the Lands Protection Act so it looks like another chapter in this long-running saga is coming soon.
