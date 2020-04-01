I’m hoping by the time you read this that the fear and panic so many felt through March will have eased. Each of us has stories about helping and being helped, things we didn’t need to worry about, and things we should have considered.
I keep thinking about how different the feelings would be between consumers who have established on-going relationships with local farmers through community-supported agriculture (CSA’s) and/or farmers markets, and those who watched supermarket shelves quickly clear out, and wondered if new supplies would be available.
This isn’t a morality tale that letting Galen Weston decide where our food comes from is a mistake. I have grudging appreciation for a food system that can land Chinese garlic and Chilean fruit in a supermarket in Souris in the dead of winter, and how the retail supermarkets have kept up with unprecedented demand now. I have huge respect for the wholesale and retail workers, truckers, and so on who are expected to continue this essential service.
I do think that these extraordinary weeks (months?) give us a chance to appreciate the resources we have locally, rethink our responsibility as consumers to support all local producers and businesses, for their sake and ours.
Consider people living in big cities, the majority of Canadians now. Everything they need to survive from water, to energy, to food comes from somewhere else. Few have any idea where, or how it gets to them.
On PEI however we have a genuine opportunity to be closely connected to the people and resources that support our lives.
The Water Act has given all Islanders a good understanding of the precious groundwater resources we rely on. Big wind turbines, and now solar panels produce increasing amounts of the energy we use. And our farms produce much of what we need and more. Could we rediscover the “Island way of life” so many older Islanders talk about, that sense of self sufficiency and reliance on neighbours and community. The next few weeks could well show us that we can. We may have no choice.
This critical relationship between consumers and farmers is thoughtfully explored in a timely new book called "Food Security: From Excess to Enough" by Ralph Martin. He used to head up the organic farming section at what was then the Nova Scotia Agricultural College in Truro. He retired recently from the University of Guelph.
Ralph Martin has a lifetime of research, teaching and writing on soils and food production and he’s become convinced that consumers have an essential role to create a new food system that improves people’s health, is fairer to farmers and by extension helps protect soils and the environment. He writes that agricultural research has focused almost entirely on growth and efficiency, driven by the idea that to feed eight billion people farmers have to continually increase productivity and drive down costs. He argues that farmers are trapped in a system that squeezes them on production costs, and offers no reward in the market for sustainable farming practices.
Consumers, he writes, must lead the change, give farmers assured markets at fair prices, learn to cook again with fresh produce through the summer and fall, and preserve the harvest for the winter. They’ll be healthier, and farmers can start the soil building and sustainable farming practices that many want to do, but can’t because profit margins are so thin.
The book uses words not often heard in the food business, “Increasingly, I understand that if food security is to be realized, then food must be treated with respect.” Martin writes about “happy frugality”, obtaining an “adequate living without doing irreparable harm to the environment.”
Ironically the COVID- 19 “social distancing” may give local farmers and consumers a chance to establish a new kind of relationship that could continue once the pandemic is over. With the Charlottetown Farmers Market not operating, consumers can now go to a webpage ( https://mailchi.mp/maplebloomfarm/eatlocalpei), see what suppliers have for sale, order, electronically pay, and then either have it delivered, or pick it up, without having to be close to anyone. Yes the social side of the market is lost, but this convenience might well establish new on-going relationships. That’s the thing, a fair priced market is a precious thing for farmers, and security of food supply will become increasingly important for consumers. This does both.
There’s something else that’s important in Ralph Martin’s book. Despite unrelenting urbanization everywhere in Canada, he says our future will be determined in the hinterland “… the future of civilization still hinges on the observations, relationships, and actions of engaged rural realists. It is mostly in rural areas that layers of leaves photosynthesize to convert sunlight energy, and where clean water and healthy soil are the foundation of food and fibre production. The 18 percent remaining in rural Canada support the rest of us in ways we are slow to appreciate.”
And we may well appreciate rural Canadians even more as we struggle with so much uncertainty in the months ahead.
