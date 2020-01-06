There is nothing like a little friendly competition to up your game and your crop yields. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) researchers, local PEI grain farmers and the Atlantic Grains Council (AGC) competed against one another this past summer to see who could achieve the highest crop yields.
The results will be announced January 10 at The Pourhouse in Charlottetown. Prior to the competition, AAFC, local grain farmers, and the AGC joined forces to launch PEI’s first Yield Enhancement Network (YEN).
The YEN model was developed six years ago by the British Agricultural Development and Advisory Service (ADAS) to help researchers and farmers to work more closely together in pursuit of higher yields. It is a three-year collaboration between grain farmers and researchers that is already working well in Europe. The YEN model encourages farmers to identify what is preventing them from reaching full yield potential on their farms and encourages participants to share their ideas and experiences for the maximum benefit of all participants.
The yield competition is one of the ways AAFC, grain farmers and AGC will collaborate as part of the YEN. The departments role in the network is to help with the collection of samples from PEI grain farmers and provide them with data analysis. ADAS enters this data in their growth models to determine the yield potential for each region, under ideal conditions. This type of survey data gathered through the YEN is a first of its kind for grain farmers on PEI. It enables researchers to develop on-farm innovation and helps farmers to understand the factors that contribute to their overall yield.
During the ceremony on Friday, gold, silver and bronze will be awarded to farmers for highest yield overall and for highest percentage of the calculated yield potential of fields. The open forum will also be an important opportunity for AAFC to share data and the winning farmers to share knowledge and best practices to strengthen the collaborative network into the next growing season in 2020.
