Environment, Water and Climate Change Minister Brad Trivers will be briefing the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability on climate change adaptation Thursday afternoon.
The minister had earlier written committee chair and Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle offering to provide the briefing. He will be accompanied by his deputy minister Brad Colwill and Todd Dupuis, Executive Director of Climate Change and Environment.
The meeting will take place in the Legislative Assembly Chamber, Hon. George Coles Building starting at 1 pm. The other members of the committee are Finance Minister Darlene Compton, O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson, Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard, Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund and Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry.
