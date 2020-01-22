A pair of Island breeders started off 2020 by receiving a call from Holstein Canada informing them they were members of the 2019 class of Master Breeders.
It was the second time in the elite circle for both the MacBeath and Craswell families. The MacBeath's, whose cattle carry the prefix Goldenflow, farm in Marshfield while the Idee Holsteins operation run by the Craswells is located in Hunter River.
"It is a real honour to be recognized among the best in the country," said Chris MacBeath. "It was a pretty exciting day when we found out."
The Goldenflo operation, which also includes Gordon, Malcolm, Maureen, Merle and Valerie MacBeath, last won the award in 2005. The multi-generational family farm dates back to the 1800's and has been breeding Holsteins since the late 1960's. They have also won numerous All Canadian and All American awards. They have a herd of 100 milking cows.
Idee Holsteins was established in 1985 on a long-established farm. The operation, which includes Dean. Sandra, Darcy and Lauryn Craswell, last won the award in 2004. Dean Craswell said the family was honoured to gain the designation a second time and "we have a big thank you to everyone who has trusted our genetics over the years and helped to make this possible."
It put the cap on what was a banner year for the operation. Idee Windbrook Lynzi was named Grand Champion at the National Holstein Show, which was held in Charlottetown in conjunction with the Holstein Canada national convention. The same animal was named grand champion at the Royal Winter Fair.
Both Chris and Dean said representatives of their farms will be in Regina April 18 to accept the award in person during the National Holstein Convention. For Craswell, it is a case of déjà vu, since they also received their previous award in that Prairie province.
The two latest winners join a long list of Island breeders who have won the honour and they both agreed PEI has more than held its own considering the relatively small size of the industry. Dean added "that is really a testament to the excellent genetics we have in the PEI Holstein industry." Chris agreed saying "Our family is proud to be a part of it."
Across the country, there were 17 other industry players who received the call. There were 11 first-time recipients while two breeders received it for the third time. There were eight breeders from Quebec; four each from Ontario and British Columbia and one from Manitoba.
Since its beginning in 1929, the Master Breeder program has become the most coveted Holstein Canada award. Including this year’s winners, 1088 Master Breeder shields have been handed out since 1930 (for the year 1929). These breeders have mastered the art of breeding balanced cattle – high production and outstanding conformation with great reproduction, health and longevity.
