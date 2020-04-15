I’m doing something I’ve done in early spring for more than fifty years, but now it feels totally different.
Like many Islanders I start vegetable seedlings so that they’re ready to plant when the weather improves. For several years in the 1970’s it was part of being a market gardener. Then I got work at CBC and it became an effort to grow some of the food we eat, and that’s continued into my retirement. This year it has an eerie feeling of being absolutely necessary.
The economic shutdown, border restrictions and social distancing necessary to try to slow down the spread of COVID-19 has created enormous uncertainty in food production and distribution. For many farmers what had been solid ongoing markets for last year's harvest and current production have disappeared overnight, as restaurants including fast food outlets have shut down. For weeks? Months? Who knows.
This then plays into risky decisions about this spring’s planting. Will those markets have recovered by this fall? Yes there will be better information in eight or twelve weeks, but planting decisions have to be made now.
Some farmers face further challenges counting on labour from other provinces, or overseas. Will they arrive in time? Yes they’re considered essential workers, but they’ll have to self isolate for two weeks once they land. Will accommodations need to be altered to maintain proper social distancing?
PEI farmers are already feeling the effects of all of this. Cavendish Farms and other french fry makers in North America are cutting back production with their biggest customers, the fast food giants, shuttered for the moment. Process growers are being told to try to sell their potatoes elsewhere. On PEI, this is all happening in the middle of difficult contract negotiations that are in mediation as I write this. The collapse in the current market will test the resolve of farmers to get a fair deal.
As for Cavendish and its hundreds of workers there’s little doubt that demand will be down and the company will need to adjust production. Yes there was a huge surge in fresh potato markets as Canadians stocked up in March for the weeks isolated at home, but that won’t absorb all the potatoes that were destined for processing. These potatoes farmers have had to cover both production and storage costs, and unless there’s another surge in fresh demand, farmers will face losses.
The dairy industry has always been an island of stability for farmers, but it faces uncertainty and losses too. About 30% of ADL’s production goes to food service (restaurants, cafeterias, etc) and 75% of that business has disappeared. Demand for fluid milk and ADL products on PEI remains strong, but the company competes in cheese markets across Canada where loyalty isn’t assured. The challenge for relatively small dairies like ADL is that they can get pushed around by larger players. These bigger dairies (Suputo, Agropur, Sealtest and so on) will try to shift their lost restaurant business to household products and create more competition for ADL. The best guess right now is that PEI farmers will lose about 20% of their business, and that will hurt.
There are other critical decisions being made internationally which will challenge the food system. Once uncertainty takes hold countries will start to limit or shut down exports in an effort to maintain food security domestically. This can have a “dominos falling” effect as other countries do the same thing. As food uncertainty spreads and prices increase, governments must continue to keep low income families and food banks properly funded.
And governments could look to the past as a way to increase food security for all of us. Through the 50’s, 60’s and ’70’s governments played a useful role purchasing and storing crop surpluses when prices were low, and releasing commodities in storage when prices were high. At the time it was an effort to stabilize farm incomes and protect soil health.
Is this a moment to tell farmers that they should maintain normal production despite market uncertainty, and the government will guarantee to purchase any surpluses? Yes there could be abuse but it would create more certainty for farmers, processors and distributors, and eventually consumers, as supply chains get rewired.
People with sufficient income have been spoiled for decades with a food system that’s been abundant and full of choice. Even home gardeners like me could be assured that if it’s a bad harvest I could simply go to the nearest farmers’ market or grocery store and stock up. That eerie feeling I mentioned at the top? I think it’s fear that might not be the case now. I hope I’m wrong.
