While the epicenter of the damage has moved west, the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada is predicting even more unharvested acreage this fall than was the case in 2018.
When Kevin MacIsaac talked to last year's meeting of the PEI Potato Board, he coined the phrase "harvest from hell" to describe what he hoped would be an unprecedented event. Growing conditions were bad throughout most of the season in virtually every major growing region. The mood at that meeting could best be described as somber as almost 7,000 of the 17,620 acres left in the ground across the country were in PE.I.
It was one of the worst growing seasons in recent memory in the country's number one potato producing province with a cold and wet spring delaying planting before changing to a hot, dry summer.Along the way there was an early frost before a cold and wet fall slowed harvesting and created storage issues.
Fast forward to the 2019 annual board meeting. The projected lost acreage is even higher at 18,600 acres, but this time it is growers in Manitoba and Alberta that are bearing the brunt of the losses. MacIsaac said a major snowstorm hit Manitoba in early October when 15,000 acres (approximately 35 per cent of the crop) was still in the ground. It was a week before growers were able to resume digging but they were able to harvest an additional 3,000 acres.
"There are some storage issues with a wet crop," MacIsaac said.
He said the loss of 12,000 acres will have major implications for the processing sector in that province, as J.R. Simplot is slated to bring a new factory on stream in February. While the final production numbers for the season won't be released by Statistics Canada until December 6, he said the projected yield for the what was harvested in Manitoba is expected to increase slightly from 345 hundredweight to the acre last year to 350.
Meanwhile in Alberta, the crop was hit by a severe hailstorm on August 6 with 3,500 acres still in the ground. The United general manager said that had a major impact on quality and size. A snowstorm on September 28 essentially stopped harvesting. In total, MacIsaac said the province lost 4,650 acres-- 3,200 in processing and 1,450 in seed and tablestock.
Turning closer to home, the general manager said Island growers left approximately 1,300 acres in the ground due to the cold and wet fall. The general manager of the PEI Potato Board said much of the lost acreage was in Prince County. Greg Donald added there are some concerns with crop going into storage wet.
MacIsaac said the yield average for PEI is expected to be in the range of 305 hundredweight to the acre-- a significant improvement from the 285 last year and just over the five year average of 293 hundredweight. The Canadian average is projected to be 312 cwt, essentially the same as 2018 and up slightly from the five year average of 308 hundredweight.
The United general manager said New Brunswick had a good crop with yields close to 350 hundredweight and little in the way of unharvested acres. Quebec also had good yields and quality with strong demand in both the fresh and processing markets.
"Ontario had the lowest crop since 2016," MacIsaac said. "There were 500 acres abandoned due to a hot and dry growing season and the early maturing varieties were lower yielding."
