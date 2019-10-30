As the Canadian potato harvest begins to wind down, the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada has his fingers crossed growers can avoid a repeat of 2018.
Kevin MacIsaac noted after an industry conference call October 22 "this is about the time everything went south last year. It turned cold and rainy and there was no substantial acreage harvested in most parts of the country after that." Here in PEI , growers were forced to leave over 7,000 acres in the ground and there were some storage issues with crop going into the warehouse under less than ideal conditions.
At the time of the call, MacIsaac estimated the job of harvesting the 85,500 PEI acres planted this year was approximately 80 per cent complete. While September and October featured more rain than growers obviously would have liked, he said temperatures were not as cold as last year.
"One thing I noticed not only in PEI but across the country is that growers were in the field this year at the first available opportunity," said the former chair of the PEI Potato Board. "Last year, some guys decided to wait hoping the weather would improve."
With another week to go until Halloween (as of this writing), MacIsaac was cautiously optimistic the majority of the Island crop would make it into the warehouse. He said the quality is definitely better this year compared to 2018.
Looking across the country, he said Manitoba growers were facing the biggest weather challenges this time around. As of October 22, there was 70 per cent of the crop dug and the province had been hit with a major snowfall and a number of heavy frost occurrences.
MacIsaac noted there were several days just before the call where the temperatures increased and growers were trying to complete as much as they could of the harvest but "there is a lot of concern about quality." Manitoba is the second largest producing province after PEI, planting 67,500 acres this year-- a 5.3 per cent increase over 2018.
Much of that acreage was destined for the processing sector. The general manager said the decreased harvest last year meant supplies were tight for both processing and the fresh market in the August-September period before the new crop began to be harvested.
MacIsaac explained the harvest was virtually completed in New Brunswick, adding the quality was up significantly from 2018. It was a similar story in most of the other potato growing regions-- Quebec and British Columbia were approximately 98 per cent completed when the conference call took place. Ontario was at the 96 per cent mark and Alberta was 95 per cent done. Just like Manitoba, Alberta growers had been hit with snowfalls in September and October and he noted after the call "they are pretty much done now. There are some concerns about the quality of what is left due to the cold weather."
