The chair and general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada will be appearing before the Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food this afternoon as part of the committee's study into the impacts of COVID-19 on the farming sector.
Ray Keenan and Kevin MacIsaac will be joining several other organizations and companies in appearing before the virtual committee meeting, which begins at 3 p.m. Atlantic time. Other presenters scheduled during the two hour session include Brian Gilroy and Jan VanderHout from the Canadian Horticultural Council; Ron Lemaire, President of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association; Earl Brubacher, Manager, Operations for Bio-En Power Inc.; Carla Ventin, Senior Vice-President, Government Relations with the Food & Consumer Products of Canada and Elisabeth Kawaja and Philippe Blondin of Whyte's Foods Inc.
