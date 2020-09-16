Farmers across Atlantic Canada will be joining forces to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Open Farm Day in Atlantic Canada this Sunday.
Open Farm Day is going to look a little different too. To ensure the health and safety of the farmers and the public, Open Farm Day is going to be held online this year. It’s a virtual Open Farm!
“Congratulations on 20 years of farmers opening their farms to Atlantic Canadians,” said Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “This year’s Open Farm Day gives us a chance to connect with our hard-working Atlantic Canadian farmers, who make sure Canadians continue to have top quality food on their kitchen tables, while supporting our local rural economies.”
Each farm will offer its own unique virtual experience through Facebook and YouTube. An Atlantic map will showcase participating farms providing their contact information, website and details on what they will be presenting from their farm.
“Being that is the 20th Anniversary of Open Farm Day, it is important that we still virtually open our farms for all to view in Atlantic Canada. Please join us on Sunday, September 20th and remember to support your local farmers.” Bernadette Forrester, Chair of the PEI Agriculture Awareness Committee.
Each province will be coordinating their own event but this year is a great opportunity to see what life is like on farms in all of Atlantic Canada.
To stay up-to-date on what’s happening with Atlantic Farm Day 2020 please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/321193848891981/ https://www.peiagsc.ca/openfarmday/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.