The major decline in provincial net farm income during 2018 documented recently by Statistics Canada hardly comes as a surprise.
Island farmers had a collective net income of $18 million last year (the amount left when all costs are accounted for) compared to $51 million in 2017. The executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said the reason can be summed up in one word -- weather.
As anybody connected with the industry knows, the 2018 calendar featured what might be called the best of the worst. A cold and dry spring delayed planting and the hot, dry summer slowed growth. Along the way to a cold and wet fall that resulted in thousands of acres being left in the ground, there was pretty much any kind of weather you could imagine-- frost, hail, snow and the list goes on.
Robert Godfrey said the impact was particularly hard on potatoes-- by far the province's number one crop. The harvest was reduced by 1.8 million hundredweight as weather conditions forced growers to leave crop in the ground and a major effort was required to prevent storage issues.
The industry received a $15.6 million payment under the AgriRecovery program this summer to help cover some of the losses. The program is designed to help producers rebound from losses caused by events beyond their control like natural disasters. The federation is currently documenting a case for similar funding for the corn, livestock and apple sectors for this year related to the damage suffered during Post Tropical Storm Dorian.
Crop insurance helped cover some of the losses incurred by potato growers in 2018 but for many growers it was the second consecutive year they were forced to draw on the program, as 2017 also featured a hot, dry summer. Just like any other form of insurance, a claim results in higher premiums the following year. Island growers are now paying 24 per cent more for coverage than was the case two years ago. Godfrey said there is also added costs for labour and increased wear and tear on machinery.
"Agriculture is the economic engine of PEI and the potato industry is the fuel for the engine," the executive director explained.
Even in a bad year, over $400 million in seed, table stock and processing potatoes were shipped off PEI last year. That accounts for approximately half of PEI's food exports. A study conducted six years ago by the PEI Potato Board concluded the potato industry had an economic impact of over one billion dollars annually.
"Those are big numbers when you are talking a province of 151,000 people," he said.
According to the Statistics Canada figures, PEI total farm cash receipts including government payments were $506 million last year compared to $499 million in 2017. Total operating expenses were $422 million for a net income of $84 million. That was further reduced by $51 million in depreciation for a realized net income of $33 million. When the $15 million in inventory changes is factored in, that leaves a total net income for the Island industry of $18 million compared to $52 million in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.