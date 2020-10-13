On October 17, the PEI Women’s Institute Board (PEIWI) is bringing awareness and fundraising efforts to world-wide food security through an international virtual walk.
PEIWI will be highlighting their membership with the Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW), and three UN recognized occasions; International Day of Rural Women, International Day for the Eradication of Poverty; and World Food Day through its annual ACWW Women Walk the World event. The overall aim this year is to bring attention to global food systems by using a promotional theme of Will Walk For Food.
Participants from across PEI are invited to walk, submit pictures and promote the event using #WillWalkForFood online or by sending to PEIWI at wi@gov.pe.ca for further circulation.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson will be joining in on the walk. Sheila MacLean, PEIWI board member and convener for International Affairs states “Rural women are an integral part of a global food system for feeding the world. The goal of Prince Edward Island Women’s Institute is to engage more people than ever to participate in this walk, and helping to make a difference in global food security here on PEI and across the globe. We are delighted by the level of commitment by the leaders in our province to join in on this event.”
As this walk is world-wide, the walks will be real, and the globe will be connected virtually to bring attention to global food security. WI members may be spotted throughout the day at three locations on PEI including Confederation trail in Montague, Victoria Park in Charlottetown, and the boardwalk in Summerside. To adhere to provincial and Canadian health office guidelines in avoiding crowd gathering, participants are asked to use any location of their choice and adhere to distancing directives.
Marie Kenny, WI member from PEI, and Chair to the United Nations for ACWW elaborated “the Association Country Women of the World formed in 1929 to raise the voices of rural women, and to collect stories of lived experience and factual data on their living conditions to bring forth their status with the United Nations, ACWW funds small-scale, women led projects in developing countries."
Money raised will go to further develop ACWW’s aims of raising the standard of living for rural women and their families by amplifying their voices, challenging the inequalities they face, and supporting educational opportunities for women and girls.”Further information on ACWW is also available online at www.acww.org and donations from PEI can be sent directly using https://www.acww.org.uk/peiwi.html.
