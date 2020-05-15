The annual Women’s Institute Roadside Cleanup is re-scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2020.
The provincial board and its over 70 branches invite families, friends and individuals to once again collect litter from roadsides, as we have been doing together for well over four decades.
During collections, participants must practice physical distancing and follow current Chief Public Health Office guidelines.
There is no need to register, and PEIWI and branches welcome participation from all Islanders to clean roadsides across PEI on May 23. Participants can choose their locations and collected bags of litter can be left along roads for pick up.
Helen Nicholson, Provincial PEIWI Board member and Convener for Environment, invites Islanders to choose locations close to home and/or along areas where greater accumulation of litter has taken place. Nicholson reminds everyone “to please use appropriate safety gear such as gloves, glasses and bright clothing on your chosen routes.”
Traditional WI bags are not available on account of COVID-19 for this year. WI does encourage members of the public to use personal clear bags. Former WI bags from previous years can also be used.
PEIWI would to thank all participants and partners including IWMC, Maritime Electric, Pepsi, Cavendish Farms, and to the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy who will be removing the collected litter following May 23.
