Due to the pandemic and for the safety of participants, it is with great reluctance the three organizations World Potato Congress Inc., Europatat and the Irish Potato Federation, jointly announce the postponement of the World Potato Congress (WPC) and the Europatat Congress planned for May/June of next year in Dublin.
The World Potato Congress will now take place from May 30 until June 2, 2022. As previously planned, the WPC will be preceded by the Europatat Congress which will take place May 29 and 30, 2022.
It was felt the early decision to postpone was the correct and responsible one to take and is in the best interests of the global potato community.
"In the course of preparing the 2021 Congresses, it became very clear that there was phenomenal interest in attending both events in Ireland," notes a statement from the groups. "The organizers are pleased to note that this initial interest has not only remained but even increased."
It is already very clear that there is now a huge appetite for full, live, in person World Potato and Europatat Congresses and early indications are that the 2021 events partners, sponsors and speakers are solidly committed to remaining on board until 2022.
"The events are not cancelled - just postponed," said Romain Cools of Belguim, the president of the World Potato Congress. "In collaboration with its partners WPC Inc. and Europatat, the Local Organising Committee is determined to make the best use of the extra year to host even bigger and better events in 2022."
