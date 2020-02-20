The 2020 Atlantic Young Breeders School will be held February 28 to March 1 at the Best Western Glengarry in Truro.
This is an excellent opportunity for young people (age 19-30) who are interested in the dairy industry to join a group with similar interests for a weekend of learning and fun. Participants will be grouped into small teams. They will be tasked with evaluating a farm scenario and developing solutions and a plan for this farm. Work will be based on the seminars and farm tours provided throughout the weekend. Prizes will be provided to the top individuals and teams.
The theme for the event is Paying it Forward – Farm Profitability. The event will begin with an orientation lunch on Friday. There will be a number of industry presentations throughout the afternoon. On Saturday, there will be a dairy farmer presentation as well as farm tours and on farm demonstrations. The event will wrap up Sunday with the completion and presentation of team projects as well as an awards luncheon.
