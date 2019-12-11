We pay taxes for education, to raise educated children, educated to do better than us, to be smarter than we are. We want them to learn from things like boring old history, to learn about democracy, civil rights, where these rights came from, who fought and died for them and why; learn why they went to war, why now it’s so important to be vigilant about democracy, human rights, the right to have free speech, the right to even protest if necessary. They need to understand how it can all be taken away by badly written laws and corrupt government.
Not so long ago women could not vote, we had no freedom of speech, we had racism, hate for gays, no equality and religious persecution. Now we have the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. We must educate our children on the intent of that act. The name should say it all. That is what it should be - rights and freedoms for all Canadians, but it has been perverted by politicians and lawmakers by adding only select groups to the charter to set them above the rest of the Canadian population. This is moving away from what the charter should be.
Our children must be taught to pay attention to politicians and lawmakers, to question what they do, question laws they think are unfair or unjust.
They must be taught to think for themselves, form their own opinions and they must learn to know what is right and what is wrong. They need to be taught to have respect for themselves and others and to be leaders, not just followers. They are Canadians, Islanders in a democratic country and it’s the voters who control government, not the government ruling the people. Their job is to protect their residents, not to tax them out of existence.
Teach your children never to be afraid to challenge government on any issue if they know it is wrong. Hold the government to high standards and expect them to hold democracy above tax dollars. Teach them to improve on what is left to them, teach them to have a better life than we did, teach them to get their education and then they can be anything they want to be.
Young people need to do their part to make PEI and Canada a better place for them and their children.
Gary Robbins,
Veteran,
Martinvale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.