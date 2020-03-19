Eastern Graphic/West Prince Graphic offices
Like everyone, we are adjusting to the new reality of operating during the Coronavirus. The health and safety of our staff and customers is paramount. As a result we are closing our Eastern Graphic and West Prince Graphic offices to the public as of Thursday, March 19th until further notice.
Please drop payments in the mail box to the right of the front door. E-transfers can be sent to subscribe@peicanada.com
Questions relating to paper delivery or subscriptions can be made by calling 1-902-838-2515 or email subscribe@peicanada.com
Publisher Paul MacNeill can be reached at 902-313-0072 or paul@peicanada.com
Our reporters and account executives are still working hard to provide you with the most extensive local content possible. You can reach them by phone or email.
Rotary suspends Gold Mine draw
To support provincial public health and safety efforts to minimize spread of coronavirus, The Rotary Club of Montague is postponing further weekly draws indefinitely.
The name of the winner in the March 16th draw is in Dining & Entertainment on page 10 of the march 18 Eastern Graphic.
“This is not an easy decision, but it is necessary,” says Scott Annear, Chairman of the Rotary Gold Mine Committee. “The health and well-being of our club members, volunteers, those who play weekly, and our friends and neighbours, is our top priority.”
The committee will review the decision on a weekly basis, he said.
The Rotary Gold Mine is a major contributor to charities, organizations, events and individuals in eastern, PEI with donations totalling more than $7 million since the draw began.
“We are a community that supports one another and this is a small step to ease anxiety for all involved. The draw will be back stronger than ever as soon as possible,” Mr Annear said.
NFU cancels annual meeting due to COVID-19 concerns
The National Farmers Union is cancelling the annual meeting of District 1, Region 1 slated for March 31 as a result of concerns over COVID- 19.
"We have decided to postpone the meeting on the advice of public health officials," said Edith Ling, the women's district director. "We have not set an alternate date."
The convention was slated for the Milton Hall starting at 10 a.m. National President Katie Ward was due to address delegates on a recent report compiled by the national office on climate change and the farm financial crisis.
Easter Beef sale now cancelled due to COVID-19
After hoping to hold a call-in sale this Friday, the directors of the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale have now decided to cancel the event in light of continuing COVID-19 developments.
The show was originally slated to take place Thursday at the Eastlink Centre with the sale the following day. However, the need for social distancing resulting from the worldwide virus outbreak resulted in a new approach. A grading and scoring process was to used on farm to determine the champions with a call in sale that would be live streamed on Friday.
However, the directors announced Tuesday the event was being cancelled. The social media notice indicates "Atlantic Beef Products is generously stepping up to offer a donation and challenging other Easter Beef Buyers to consider making one as well. Show directors are hoping other potential buyers will take up the challenge and help support Easter Seals and the 4-H members who have put so much time and energy into their market steer project, their local 4-H Clubs, and the exhibitors.
PEIWI cancels in-person events due to COVID-19
The PEI Women's Institute has cancelled all in-person events for the next 30-60 days in response to the request from the chief medical officer to limit public events to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
" The provincial board of the PEI Women’s Institute (PEIWI) are requesting branch members and their Institutes to adhere to the recommendations from Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Health Officer for PEI, following her recent announcement released at noon on Friday, March 13, 2020.
"As a leader in caring for our communities, especially during the time of an established and developing pandemic, the PEIWI is asking our member Institutes to refrain from public gatherings where two metres of personal distance can't be held," the institute said in a statement on its social media pages. "As a direct recommendation the PEIWI Board encourages postponement or cancellation of in person meetings for the next 30-60 day period, effective immediately. This includes and not limited to branch meetings, district meetings and all other events pertaining to public gatherings. "
The women's institute encourages innovation to keep in touch with friends, family, neighbours, fellow members and organizations during this unprecedented situation.
Prince County Horsemen’s Club Awards Banquet & Dinner
The Prince County Horsemen’s Club Awards Banquet & Dinner, which was scheduled for April 11, has been postponed until a future date, which will be announced.
For anyone who has purchased tickets, they will be honoured for the future date or purchasers can contact the banquet committee to arrange a refund.
