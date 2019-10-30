As a summer resident of Morell, I want to weigh in on and congratulate Islanders (and the Maritimes) on their successful support of Justin Trudeau.
All over the globe, the worst aspects of extreme conservatism are resurgent, including xenophobia and climate-change denial.
That the Canadian people have chosen another way in Prime Minister Trudeau is a tribute to their historic inclination toward moderation. That they have put in perspective his flaws, preferring them to an onerous alternative, confirms their commonsense and establishes them as true leaders of the free world.
We Americans can only hope, either in impeachment or our next election, to remove from the presidency a sociopath who undermines our democracy.
Margo and Dan Redmond,
Wintering in Wisconsin
