Montague High teachers and staff were in Brudenell earlier this week to congratulate some of their Grade 12 graduating students who are working at the golf course this summer. In the photo are, Sandra Hicken, Christie Beck, Kathryn Rajamine, Phillip MacDonald, Donna White, Student Reid Peardon, teacher Charlie Trainor, student Jack King, Montague High Principal Robyn MacDonald and student Briana Creed. Rachel Colliner photo