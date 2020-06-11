Honking car horns, shaking noise makers and cheering like each student is the MVP of an Allstar team, Montague High staff paraded across the south east end of the Island to celebrate each of the school’s graduating students.
“It’s kind of overwhelming at first, but then it’s cool to see, oh that’s that teacher and it kind of definitely makes your day,” said Brianna Creed, a Grade 12 grad.
Students have been able to track the teachers and staff on social media as they post photos along their route.
“I’m very appreciative of what of what they’re doing,” graduate Jack King said.
Teachers met Jack, Brianna and Reid Peardon at Brudenell Golf Course, where the grads are working this summer.
The three students were pleased to hear their school is allowed to go forward with modified graduation ceremonies this year.
“It’s something we’ve been looking forward to our entire lives, so I’m happy we’ll be able to have one of our own,” Jack said.
“The modified plans are definitely better than no grad,” Brianna chimed in.
Montague has the highest number of graduates in the region which includes Souris Regional, Morell High and La École La-Belle-Cloche in Rollo Bay.
A total of 132 Montague students will graduate from Grade 12; Morell has 32; Souris, 31 and La École La-Belle-Cloche has two.
