In a slice of predictable political red meat, Erin O’Toole, a leading contender for the Conservative Party leadership, is promising to effectively kill the CBC as we know it. In an equally predictable appeasement to Quebec voters, O’Toole says he won’t touch funding to Radio Canada, the popular French language arm of the national broadcaster.
O’Toole’s bravado is typical of how politicians deal with media issues. They like to dance. They like to talk. And most times, they like to avoid the real issue.
There is no debating Canadian media is under stress. It doesn’t matter which media pops to mind, we’re all in the same boat. Newspapers, cable, private television, radio. The reasons vary. Daily and corporately owned newspapers are struggling, in many cases, because owners paid too much for properties combined with steep declines in national and classified advertising. Cable and radio are feeling the pinch of a massively fragmented market. Local operators of all forms are impacted by online shopping, which forever suck dollars from communities.
While Canadian media is not without its share of blame, submissive provincial and federal politicians have allowed American behemoths, Google and Facebook, to grow unchecked, using their mass to gobble 70 plus per cent of online advertising while not collecting HST on sales. This means no money for education or health care. Don’t even think about sponsorship of a local team or event. Canadians lose billions in tax revenue every year because of this timidness from all political stripes.
Amazon is an amazing company. But its virtual monopoly has decimated main streets across Canada, with a direct impact on local business and traditional media everywhere.
Part of the issue is also O’Toole’s whipping horse, the CBC. But his parroting of Steven Harper’s wrong-headed perspective of the Mother Corp as a bloated media with a small-l liberal bias, misses the real the point.
CBC is a vital public institution that grows in importance the further removed it is from Toronto. The problem is Toronto imposes silly decisions on small communities, like PEI. When funding taps were opened, the brain trust of CBC opted to invest it all in a digital strategy (apparently they never bothered to check internet speeds in rural Canada) even though the CBC has no mandate to do so. It’s resulted in a dilution of the quality of journalism Canadians rightfully expect from CBC on both radio and television. Too often web stories are little more than click bait. In communities across the country the CBC is now a defacto online daily newspaper without any of the financial constraints or overhead of the private sector.
It all combines to create an unlevel playing field negatively impacting media already smarting from political cowardice. It moves the CBC further away from its vital role of public service journalism not driven by ratings, unique visitors or profit margin.
No media spends more time in rural PEI than our papers, Eastern Graphic, West Prince Graphic, Island Farmer and Atlantic Post Calls. While others slip in and out for a story, we are here every day. And while we are incredibly fortunate to have a strong and loyal readership we are not immune to advertising pressures.
It’s why the launch of TheBusinessMarket@peicanada.com is so exciting. It’s not often a small town publisher can lay claim to a Canadian first. But our partnership with Benefits Plus, Cooke Insurance and Manulife to create a branded group employee benefit program is unique in the nation and an example of the continued power of local news.
This partnership will help us continue to deliver the news you expect, while the professionals at Benefits Plus and Cooke Insurance are solely responsible for the sale and management of benefits. It’s a win for local business and their employees and a win for our small company and the thousands of loyal readers we have across Prince Edward Island. There are other important organizations offering similar types of programs. We respect their importance and aim simply to be a competitive option.
If you think about it, the traditional advertising model is a partnership between a business trying to sell an item or service and a media able to deliver potential customers. TheBusinessMarket is a slightly different model built on the same type of premise. It comes with the added bonus of access to a modern, comprehensive and affordable group employee benefits program, among other benefits which enhance our ability to deliver strong, independent local journalism.
And we humbly think helping to build our communities and telling your stories is pretty damn important.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
