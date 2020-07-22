The Town of Alberton is looking into installing cameras at the Old Stone Station Park following an incident of vandalism over the July 11 weekend.
The vandalism was discovered last Monday morning by the town’s maintenance man, Garth Davey, and their summer students when doing the first of their daily sanitizations at the park.
Along with some damage to the playground, glass was found in the sand, one of the railings at the park was broken, and there was damage to one of the benches at the park as well. Broken glass was also found at the skate park on Prince William Street.
Mayor David Gordon informed councillors about the damage at their council meeting on July 13.
“If it’s going to continue to happen, and they know the cameras are there, they’re not going to be doing too much, unless they shoot the camera out,” said Mr Gordon.
Alberton is not the first municipality in West Prince to have cameras installed. The Town of Tignish has three surveillance cameras set up within the community. One is at the health centre, one at the St Simon and St Jude Church, and one at the end of Phillip Street.
Right now, Alberton is looking into what kind of camera they would like to purchase, along with where to install it once it arrives, along with privacy aspects as well.
