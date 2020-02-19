The Town of Alberton is hoping to have disused cameras at the town office back up and running following an incident of minor vandalism over the summer at the Emma Drive subdivision.
“The wires are all overhead here in this building, so you would have to get an electrician to come in and pull them back into the building and her office,” said mayor David Gordon during Alberton Town Council’s monthly meeting on Feb. 10.
Right now, the wiring for the cameras goes to an office in the building rented out to Paul Strang, Western Region Development Officer for PEI West. This office used to belong to Susan Wallace-Flynn, the former CAO for the town. When she moved into the current CAO office, the wires for the cameras stayed in the former office.
Some cameras at the town hall are inside, and some are outside, and it’s the outside cameras council has particular interest in. Over the summer, the site of the Emma Drive subdivision was subject to minor vandalism. The hope is if something similar were to happen again, the cameras might be able to pick up details on what happened.
The question of whether to keep the wired system or go with wireless units also came up.
Councillor Blair Duggan said the wireless system probably wouldn’t be the best choice.
“They’re a lot more expensive and they’ve got a short range,” he explained.
Current CAO Donna Thomson also expressed doubt about a wireless system, noting how the WiFi at the office is spotty at best, even for a cellphone.
The Town of Alberton will be getting quotes from three electricians in regard to rewiring and getting the cameras at the office back up and running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.