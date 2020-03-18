The process to begin work at the Jacques Cartier Arena began at Alberton council’s monthly meeting on March 9.
A motion was made by Councillor Michael Murphy to begin the process of looking for contractors, which was seconded by Councillor Blair Duggan.
The plan is to renovate the front end of the arena, which was built in 1964, and is in need of replacing. The hope is for the rink to be remodelled from the ice surface to practically the front door
“We’ve got a total of $654,000, ballpark,” said mayor David Gordon. “I figure it’s going to be more than that. Once we get the go ahead to go and get some prices, I’ll know more exactly what it is going to cost.”
The over $600,000 comes from joint government infrastructure funding for projects across Prince County. The announcement for that funding was made on Sept. 5, 2019.
Other rinks in the region to receive funding include the O’Leary Community Sports Centre, which won the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2017.
While work at the Jacques Cartier Arena is needed, it won’t be happening any time soon.
“It’s not going to happen this spring because we haven’t got enough time,” said Mr Gordon.
