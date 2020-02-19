Alberton council updates town’s flagpole policy

Alberton council’s decision to update to its flagpole policy so only the municipal, provincial, and federal flags can be flown at town office is being met with disappointment by the PEERS Alliance of Prince Edward Island.
“To fly the Pride flag at the Alberton Town Hall is a huge gesture of support,” said Brittany Jakubiec, executive director of the PEERS Alliance. “It’s a sign of visibility, like ‘You’re here, we see you, you’re welcome’. It’s a great gesture, so for them to create a policy that actually says ‘We won’t be flying the Pride flag here at town hall’ is kind of possibly making folks feel less welcome in their community.”
The update to the policy occurred during council’s meeting on Feb. 10.
Council’s decision on the matter stems back to the monthly meeting of May 2019. During that meeting, council received correspondence from Pride PEI and the PEI Transgender Network requesting the Pride flag be raised at the town office to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17. Because there was no official policy on which flags can be flown from the three flagpoles at the town office, members of the previous council voted against the decision.
At the meeting, council said they have nothing against the 2SLGBTQ+ community, but the general consensus was they don’t feel the three flagpoles should fly anything but the municipal, provincial, and federal flags. There was also no policy at the time explicitly stating which flags can be flown at the town office.
At the Feb. 10 meeting, council was asked if it two flags could be flown from the same pole, but Councillor Alan Curtis said it wouldn’t be good protocol to fly two flags from the same pole.
“You can’t do it with the Indigenous flag at all,” he said. “The same would apply for the provincial flag, I imagine.”
When asked, members of council couldn’t recall if there was ever a time where a flag other than municipal, provincial, or federal flags have been flown from the flagpoles at the town office.
The town is having a flagpole installed by the pond, next to the gazebo, but it’s council who has the final word when it comes to deciding on requests to fly specific flags, like the Pride flag, the Indigenous flag, and others. Requests to use the flagpole must be presented to and considered by council before a decision is made.
This is something that concerns Ms Jakubiec.
“For us, we tried to have the Pride flag raised previously at the Alberton Town Hall, where council has already said no to that,” she said. “It doesn’t lend itself to council saying yes to the Pride flag being raised at the Alberton adjacent flagpole. It doesn’t bode well in my mind.”
She said members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community might not feel that sense of belonging in their community, and that it might enhance that feeling of isolation or feeling alone. This can be especially in rural PEI where there seems to be more issues in regard to homophobia and transphobia.
Mayor David Gordon is aware that reaction to the policy is going to be mixed.
“I know there’s going to be people that are upset with it, there’s going to be people that are happy with it, that’s all I can say,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.