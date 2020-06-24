Alberton council wants to decease speed limit in Emma Drive Subdivision

Alberton Town Council is looking into decreasing the speed limit in the Emma Drive Subdivision from 40 kilometres to 25 kilometres over concerns an accident might occur.
Because roads are owned by the province, council would have to make this request to the provincial government.
Along with that, council is also looking at making a request to have rumble strips placed in the subdivision as well.
“There’s five lots already sold, and these people are not moved in yet, but they will be hopefully in the near future,” said Alberton mayor David Gordon. “There’s another 25 lots there, and if we can get that subdivision filled up, it’s going to be busy.”
Mr Gordon said if everybody abided by the 40 kilometre speed limit, there wouldn’t be a problem, but not everyone drives the speed limit.
If council does put rumble strips in the subdivision, they will then decide how many will be installed, and whether they will go on every street. Mr Gordon said there likely won’t be on Week’s Drive, as there aren’t many people on that street yet, and it’s also a short street.
“I really think it’s a good idea,” said Councillor Kelly Williams during council’s meeting. “I bike there with my son, and we do a loop there from my house, and it’s crazy. It’s a lovely road, and I know people like to drive fast on nice roads, but we don’t want to see a kid get hurt.”
