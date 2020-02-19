The Town of Alberton is searching for someone to fill the position of recreation director for the community.
At the moment, Garth Davey, the town’s maintenance man, has that job, but at the monthly council meeting on Feb. 10, mayor David Gordon said Mr Davey doesn’t have enough time for both. The position would be for 37.5 a week, and the recreation director would be responsible for keeping track of the hours they’ve worked.
“This person would be working with our sports facilities, our ball programs, our rink, anything to do with sports,” he said. “If there’s any events going on in the community, they’re going to be responsible for helping out in that in any way.”
Councillor Michael Murphy asked why the town doesn’t just hire a rink manager and sports coordinator, and combine the two. The town does have a rink manager for Jacques Cartier Arena, Allan Rennie, but it was explained that he’s busy enough as it is right now, and that a recreation director would work directly with the rink to help them out.
Mr Gordon suggested offering a six month position, with an evaluation taking place at the end of that time. Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien questioned the evaluation once the six month period is up, noting how most places have a three month probationary period, pointing out someone isn’t going to leave a job for a six month position.
Mr Gordon agreed. He pointed out how having a recreation director would be of great benefit to the community, especially on days when schools are forced to unexpectedly close.
“I know Jeff Ellsworth in O’Leary, opened up the rink for four hours and a lot of people would come, and that could happen (here).”
Council all agreed the position should be filled and work begin as soon as possible.
