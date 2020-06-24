All day parking still an issue in Alberton

Since their installation roughly three weeks ago, signs stating there is no overnight parking on Alberton’s Main Street has decreased, but the town is still experiencing parking issues on that street.
“It’s the all day parking where they’re hurting the local businesses,” said Alberton mayor David Gordon. “One of the residents say they park down below all night, they get up in the morning, go over for a quick drive, maybe grab a coffee, and leave it in the street all day.”
At the first in-person council meeting on June 18, Mr Gordon noted how the day before there was a car parked in front of the Dollar Store all day and had not been moved once by its driver.
Cars are only permitted to park on Main Street for a maximum of two hours at a time. To stop drivers from going over the time limit, the town has started putting flyers on cars that have been found to be parked in the same spot for over two hours.
Mr Gordon said drivers will abide by the parking request for a short time, but that doesn’t seem to last.
If drivers leave their vehicles parked on Main Street for more than two hours, there is a chance their vehicle might be towed.
“We don’t want to fine anybody with COVID going on,” explained Mr Gordon. “If they continue to do it, we’re going to be going to the police and getting them to deal with it.”
