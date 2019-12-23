Annual free Christmas meal celebrates 10th anniversary

This is the tenth year the annual Christmas Day meal will be taking place at St Anthony’s Parish Hall in Woodstock, and everyone is welcome to attend.
“There’s fish, there’s ham, there’s turkey, stuffing, potato, carrots, parsnips, beans, cranberry sauce,” said Jean Hagen, one of the annual volunteers. “And then we have cakes and cookies and pies and sweets, and they help themselves.”
A lot of work goes into getting the meal ready.
About six turkeys are cooked, along with sixty pounds of salt fish, and five or six hams. Preparation begins on Dec. 24, with volunteers arriving at the hall before 8 am.
“We clean the turkeys, we have them in the oven, and wash down all the counters with bleach so they’re sanitized, then we come back in the afternoon, because then the turkeys are cooked and set,” said Ms Hagen. “Some of them we still have to cook in the afternoon, and cut them up and go home again.”
Everything is cooked in the kitchens of the parish hall, with enough made to feed a few hundred people.
Served from 12 pm to 3 pm, a takeout option is also available for those unable to make it.
Preston Murphy, another annual volunteer, greets every person at the door when they arrive.
“They’re all amazed when they come in and see the setup we’ve got, especially the people that wasn’t here before,” he said. “It’s open to anybody that wants to come.”
About 40 volunteers helped to make last year’s meal a reality. Mr Murphy said they’re the best thing about the whole meal, because they’re all there because they want to be there, and not because they have to. If anyone wants to volunteer to help out, all they have to do is show up, and they’ll be put to work.
In the off-chance a storm happens on Christmas day, the meal will be held on Dec. 26.
The meal offers a chance to give back to the community as well. Last year a donation box was set up, and a total of $3,000 was raised. The money was then donated to schools in the region for their lunch programs.
It doesn’t matter where a person is from, all are welcome. Ms Hagen recalled last year’s meal, when a woman from Summerside came up.
“She said enjoyed the people, the music, the food, and she told her friends,” she said. “They were complaining that they’ve got nothing to do on Christmas, their families aren’t here. She said ‘Well come up,’ and they said ‘We can’t, it’s Bloomfield, and we’re not from Bloomfield.’ She said ‘Preston invites everybody’.”
Now in its tenth year, Mr Murphy said he doesn’t see the annual meal stopping any time soon.
“It’s like a runaway train, how do you stop it?” he concluded. “Once you start something, you look forward to it.”
