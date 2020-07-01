Annual parish picnics cancelled because of COVID-19

The decision to cancel the Palmer Road Parish Picnic this year was a difficult one to make, but organizers knew it was something that had to be done.
“It’s not the first thing that we’ve had to cancel this year in the church, but the picnic is quite vital to the parish,” said Ruby Arsenault, a member of the picnic’s organizing committee. “It raises a lot of funds for upkeep and maintenance of the church and the grounds.”
Even though Phase 4 of Renew PEI Together has been activated, the picnic draws in thousands of people from across the country who come home for this specific event. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of those visitors won’t be able to make it this year.
Proceeds from the picnic go toward the upkeep of the church, things like oil for the furnace, and repairs to the building and cemetery. Last year it raised about $30,000.
Ms Arsenault said the while the committee doesn’t know if it will be able to fundraise $30,000, it’s going ahead with implementing activities that can be done while maintaining social distancing measures, including a cake auction on June 27 which was be done through social media.
She said she’s amazed by the generosity of people.
“Two ladies who aren’t even on social media found out I was having a cake auction and called and said ‘We just made two cakes, we’re going to drop them off tomorrow morning’,” Ms Arsenault said. “I hadn’t even touched base with them.”
Eight cakes were made for the auction, which raised a total of $685.
Another activity is an elimination draw on August 16, the day the picnic would have taken place. Those who take part will have the chance to win a $3,000 prize, along with various other items.
This isn’t the only parish cancelling its annual picnic. St Simon and St Jude Parish in Tignish is also not going ahead with their picnic this year, which would have taken place on the fourth weekend in August.
Like the parish picnic in Palmer Road, this picnic is a fundraising event, and also brings in over $30,000 to help with issues like building maintenance.
“Whenever we sit down to prepare for the picnic, we say the money is good, but most of it is a social gathering for the people,” said Reverend John Molina. “It’s an opportunity for families to congregate, for neighbours to see each other, for people that haven’t seen each other for a year, they come together, they gather, they relax, because it’s an environment where they can enjoy music and entertainment, and that’s a big part of it.”
Like Palmer Road, other creative fundraising activities are being planned, but Reverend Molina said there aren’t many details just yet.
Reverend Molina said one of his concerns with the pandemic is not the economic impact it’s having, but the social impact.
“Things that build culture, that build community, are really in a fragile situation right now,” he said. “I was wondering if we as a community can find creative ways of doing it, of bringing us together, keeping the distance, and how to rebuild that social environment that we’re at risk of losing because of COVID-19. Faith community, social community, all those things are I think in a fragile situation right now.”
Ms Arsenault agrees noting how the cancellation will affect more than just the money that would have been raised.
“It’s an annual thing for 36 years, this would have been 37,” she said. “It is disappointing, but I think when they found out that we were doing little things, it at least kind of gives them courage to know that we’re not giving up, and we’ll be back next year, bigger and better. Kids enjoyed the games, locals always enjoyed volunteering, helping out. You get to see a lot of your relatives and friends that you don’t get to see all the time. It is a big impact for sure.”
