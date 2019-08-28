Five residents in the running to fill four council seats

There will be a by-election in Alberton, as five residents have submitted their names to fill the four vacant seats on town council.
Those five residents are Mary Jean O’Brien, Chester Adams, Holly Gordon, daughter of mayor David Gordon, former councillor Allan Curtis, and former mayor Michael Murphy.
The by-election is being held following the resignation of four councillors over the month of June. These now former councillors are Claudia Gallant, David Cahill, Donnie Bernard, and Connie Bernard. Ms Gallant resigned because she would be moving outside of town limits, and was therefore ineligible to serve on council. Mr Cahill and Mr Bernard cited health issues as their reason for resigning, while Ms Bernard said she had to make a decision that was best for her and her family.
Those running in the by-election have a variety of reasons for wanting to serve on council.
For Ms Gordon, one of the reasons she’s running is about family.
“I have lived in Alberton for my whole life, I have seen many things change over the last few years and I want to be a part of making the town better,” she said. “Better for young families wanting to stay here, better for the youth that lately seem like they have nothing to do. I want to change that. Figure out a way to get youth more active and more involved with the community.”
Ms Gordon said she decided to run because she wants to see Alberton used to its fullest potential for her family. She said though she’s never been part of a council before, everyone has to start somewhere, adding that all a person can do is try and hope for the best. She’s hoping the residents of Alberton will give her a chance.
Ms O’Brien wants to ensure youth are able to stay in the area, and wants to bring and keep business in the area.
Like Ms Gordon, this is Ms O’Brien’s first time running for council. For Ms O’Brien, one thing she would like to see is a spot where the youth of the area can hang out.
“There’s not much, especially in the summer time for them to do,” she said. “Maybe an area where we could get the youth, that they could have a place to go rather than hanging around on Main Street, which happens a lot.”
There is a skate park in Alberton, on Prince William Street, next to the ball field, but Ms O’Brien isn’t sure how many kids are using it. She said she thinks it’s a great thing to have, and is a step in the right direction, and these are the kind of steps she would like to see going forward.
Mr Curtis, who has served four terms as a town councillor, has similar ideas.
“People think of it as a seniors town because there are a lot of seniors in the town, but the more seniors you have, the more support services they need,” he said. “There’s room for young people too, but we have to have the housing for them, and right now, I think it’s a little in short supply.”
He said he would like council to concentrate on attracting new business, and continue to develop the town subdivision.
“I’d like to see more development, better cooperation with business organizations in town,” he said. “It’s a good place to live. It could be better if we had more businesses on Main Street.”
Mr Adams’ reasons for running are a little simpler, but still very admirable.
“I just thought I’d give it a shot, no particular reason,” he explained. “I just want to go in there and see how it operates, and support that which is right.”
While Michael Murphy has served several terms as mayor, he’s never served as a member of council.
“I figure I have a lot to offer the town,” he said. “Different abilities and a clearer way of thinking. I hope to make it a more workable council, more open to new ideas, and some old ones.”
The by-election will take place on Sept. 9.
