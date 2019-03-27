Kelly Gillis recognized for work at Alberton Community School

Kelly Gillis loves being part of the Alberton Community School.
The branch technician at the Alberton Public Library started as an instructor, and over the years taught classes about things like cross stitching, computers, and more.
“It’s social gathering, it’s part of the community, it’s a relatively affordable way of lifelong learning,” she said.
Ms Gillis recently received a 20 year recognition award for her work at the school.
Though she started in 1991, she didn’t take part in the school every year until 2006, when she became chairperson of the community school.
Over the years, Ms Gillis has noticed how some of the courses offered have seen a cycle of popularity and lulls.
“Internet was so much bigger in the early 2000s than now,” she said. “Crafts like tole painting and scrap booking have seen a decline, but knitting and crocheting have made an upswing. It’s nice to see the interesting courses and what people are wanting to do.”
The Alberton Community School has been in operation since 1966, and over the years has implemented some changes, including going Styrofoam free starting this year. While some things have changed, there is one thing that won’t, which is the time of year programs at the school take place.
“Our school is pretty focused on providing a winter activity, to do something so you’re not hibernating all winter,” Ms Gillis said. “Some schools have gone into the fall because of the winter weather, but we like to stick to winter so that it does provide that outlet for social activity and some education throughout the winter months.”
When asked if she planned on being part of the school for another 20 years, Ms Gillis let out a hearty laugh, and said though she may not do another 20, she does plan on sticking around for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.