Smaller numbers, delayed beginning mark opening of fall oyster fishery

It’s been an interesting start to the fall season for oyster fishers in West Prince.
The beginning of the season was supposed to be Sept. 15, but that was delayed after high levels of bacteria were found in the water following the heavy rains brought by Hurricane Dorian.
All waters within three kilometres of the PEI coast were closed by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) as a result, which meant all fisheries in Prince County were affected by the closure.
A first round of testing as done by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) showed some rivers had passed, but there were a couple that hadn’t, and the decision was made to hold back the start of the season until those three rivers were given the all clear.
“To keep the stress off of everybody going and putting a lot of pressure on certain rivers, DFO felt it would be a lot better to hold us back and give everybody the same start so when they did the second water test, the rivers all passed so everything opened all at once on Thursday morning (Sept. 18),” said Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association.
Mr MacLeod added that along with keeping the pressure off of the rivers that were cleared, safety was a big concern regarding the fishery. He said is a fisher caught some bad oysters they thought were clear, and those oysters then got on the market, it could destroy the whole market.
Along with delay to the start of the season, oyster fishers are also dealing with fewer oysters in the water.
Richard Palmer has been fishing since 1976. He said conditions have been poor, and he hasn’t been able to gather as many boxes as he normally does. While he didn’t have an exact number for the boxes he’s gathered so far, he estimated that he usually gets at least double what he’s caught this year.
“The oysters are in good shape, they’re good and fat and stuff, there just doesn’t seem to be very many,” he said.
Fellow oyster fisher Cory Gallant agrees. He’s gathered about 25 boxes so far this season, but estimates his catches are down by about 40 per cent compared to last year.
When it comes to catches, it’s not just the amount of oysters caught that can impact a fisher’s season.
Oysters come in two grades, standard and choice.
Mr MacLeod fishes on the Mill River, and he’s noticed there are fewer choice grades being caught.
“We only get roughly 10 cents an oyster for standard, where a choice oyster, you can get 27 cents an oyster,” he said. “It’s quite a difference. You don’t have to be down a whole lot of choice to lose money on a box.”
The season runs to the end of November, as long as the weather holds and buyers keep buying. Right now it’s hard to say how the rest of the season will go. Mr MacLeod said fishers will be able to make a living, but they’ll be feeling the impact.
