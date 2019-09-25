On a sunny Sept. 20, three men gathered at the Northport Rear Range Light for an unique endeavour: help people around the world collect a lighthouse.
George Dewar, Bernie Cormier, and Bill Glydon are members of the Maritime Lighthouse Amateur Radio Group, and spent Sept. 20-22 at the lighthouse broadcasting their signal.
The three men are all licensed HAM radio operators and their endeavour is referred to as a lighthouse activation. The purpose of the activation is making contact to HAM radios around the world who have an interest in “collecting” lighthouses, especially ones in rare locations like Prince Edward Island.
“It’s a big deal with a lot of amateurs around the world collecting lighthouses,” explained Mr Dewar, who’s call sign is VY2GF. “There’s a website called the Amateur Radio Lighthouse Society. They’re got something like 15,000 light facilities listed, and each one is assigned a number. We’re CAN-355.”
Four antennas were set up at the lighthouse, which is located next to the Northport Community Centre. One was for daytime signals, and another for nighttime propagation because certain frequencies work better during the day, while others work better at night, A third was for local communication, and the fourth was to direct the signal. Once that was complete the radio cables were run through an open window into the community centre, where the setup was complete.
HAM radios work great around salt water, because it makes a good conductor.
While the men are all HAM radio operators, each one operates in something different. Mr Dewar strictly does single side band, meaning he uses his voice. Mr Cormier, who’s call sign is VE9BGC, does Phase Shift Keying, which is basically texting through radio.
“I’m dyslexic, so listening to call signs, if I have to write it down, it fails me because by the time I’ve got the three first letters, my mind’s not connected to the other two, and I was never that comfortable,” said Mr Cormier. “In the digital mode you’re not talking, you’re just looking at the screen, and then you’re communicating back and forth and you can have long conversations about all kinds of things. It really fits me perfectly.”
Contacts done through HAM radio don’t last very long, usually about 15 seconds at the most. It’s just long enough to exchange call signs and a signal report. Call signs in Canada start with a V, while in the US it’s either W, K, or A. In England its G, while France is F, and Germany is D.
Each of the men have collected call signs from all over the place, including Japan and New Zealand. Every so often, they’ll get a rare signal.
“The rare ones are countries where there aren’t many operators, the rarest one of all is North Korea,” said Mr Dewar. “There are no amateur radio operators in North Korea. Occasionally they will let a foreigner come in and set up.”
Though it was before his time, Mr Glydon’s father-in-law, also a HAM radio operator, received a call from someone very unexpected: King Hussein of Jordan, who’s call number was JY1. Other notable HAM operators include news correspondent Walter Cronkite, one time presidential hopeful Barry Goldwater, and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh.
Mr Glydon, who’s call sign is VY2LI does Morse Code, one of the oldest methods of digital communication.
“Morse Code will usually get through under rougher conditions than voice will because you can hear the dots and dashes, whereas the voice communication will be trickier to hear,” he said.
Morse Code has a specific alphabet, a series of dashes and dots. There’s also a code for numbers, and the two can sometimes get mixed up. For example, the number six could be confused with the letter B because they both start with a dash, with a series of dots following. You may not hear one of the dots and a person may think they heard a B when it was really a 6.
While all HAM radio operators, they have other ways of connecting as well, including an online database, a website, www.qrz.com.
“Years and years ago, if you made a contact, you’d know if it was maybe from France, or Germany, but that’s all you’d basically know, and people would exchange cards, called QSL cards,” said Mr Dewar. “This database, people register on it and usually put some pictures, and what kind of equipment they have, and stuff like that.”
Mr Dewar said very often, he’ll put his call sign out and someone will respond with their call sign and ask for their signal report, and they’ll have already looked him up, responding with his name instead.
That very thing happened while the men were almost finished setting up in the afternoon. Mr Dewar was checking out the frequencies, already getting calls from Croatia and other parts of the world.
Getting a call from Slovenia, call sign S57DX, Mr Dewar answered with his own, and instead of a typical response, he received ‘Thank you very much George.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.