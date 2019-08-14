O’Leary ready and excited to host softball championship

Starting on August 15, four teams from around Eastern Canada will be in O’Leary, vying to win the trophy for the 2019 Eastern Canadian Women’s Intermediate Softball Championships.
Four teams are participating this year, the Township Tigers from PEI, the Dartmouth She Devils and Dartmouth Thunder from Nova Scotia, and the Lions de Lac St-Louis from Quebec. About 60 players, along with coaches and other team members, family, and friends are expected to be in O’Leary over the coming days.
“It should be a competitive weekend for ball,” said Andrew Avery, recreation director for the town of O’Leary. “It’ a double Round Robin format. The championship is scheduled right now for one o’clock on Sunday. In the event of a tie breaker, that time could be used to play that and the championship will be pushed to three o’clock.”
Double Round Robin means each team will play against each other twice. Mr Avery said it’s a wide opportunity for any of the teams to win this year.
All games will be played at Ellis Field, with town staff working hard to make sure everything was ready in time. Mr Avery said the field looks good.
“We’re actually doing some work to Ellsworth just in case we need to use it,” he said. “Right now the weather looks promising for the weekend, but as things have gone lately, that could change within the hour. We’re working to make sure both fields are looking great.”
O’Leary has been hosting softball and baseball tournaments since 2013, when they hosted the National Women’s Softball Tournament. Ever since, they’ve hosted few Eastern Canadian or National Championship events.
The tournament this year was originally awarded to another community, but that community had to pull out. When that happened, Softball PEI called O’Leary to ask if they would be able to host instead.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of time to prepare, but we worked as hard as we could in the short amount of time we had to prepare,” said Mr Avery. “In a perfect world, you’d like as much time to get going as best you can, but we’ve been rolling since June to get things going. We’re pretty much all good to go.”
Mr Avery said the town is hoping for a great turnout.
Those interested in attending the tournament should keep an eye in the papers and the O’Leary Recreation Facebook page. If any games have to be rescheduled, the notification will be posted there.
