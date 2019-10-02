Egmont NDP candidate hoping to improve life for rural Islanders

Sharon Dunn put her name in to run as the federal NDP candidate for the riding of Egmont because she felt like it was the right time to do so.
“There are so many burning issues on Prince Edward Island and Egmont, such as medical care, housing, and environment,” she said. “There are so many more of course, but it would take about an hour to talk about them all.”
She said she’s running because she cares about the residents of Egmont. Ms Dunn does low cost income tax for her clients, and explained that sometimes they will come to her with a letter or form from the government, but don’t know what to do. She likes helping her clients when a situation like this arises, and once they leave her office, she knows everything is in order, and her client is able to go home and rest easy, knowing the issue has been taken care of.
This is Ms Dunn’s first time running for a political office. She’s campaigned for candidates at various levels of government since the age of 17, but she’s been involved with politics for much longer than that.
“I had a grandfather who loved politics, and none of his children did, so he kind of recruited me,” she said with a laugh. “He used to make me sit down with him every day and go over the newspaper and discuss politics with him, and it just grew into a real love.”
One of the issues she’s heard about since hitting the campaign trail was the lack of available transportation in the rural areas of the riding. This need for transportation ties in not to the environment, but impaired driving as well.
“Hopefully we can get more affordable electric cars, and then we’ll build appropriately proportioned charging stations along the way, electrical buses and that sort of thing, because we really need transportation out here,” she said. “That (lack of transportation) creates a huge problem in terms of the situation of drinking and driving. Unless you’ve got friends, there’s no way you can call a cab or another service to come and pick you up.”
Other issues that have come up include the need for affordable housing, and healthcare. In terms of housing, the NDP have said the party plans on having 500,000 affordable housing units built across the country. They’re also trying to get a medical faculty built at UPEI with the hope that in doing so, medical students will stay on the Island once they become doctors and create their practise here.
Ms Dunn said if elected, she’ll be a nag because these are issues that she cares about, adding she isn’t doing this just to sit in the House of Commons and collect a salary.
She said if a constituent isn’t happy with an MP or party, or if that person or party hasn’t lived up to their commitments, they should be voted out. But, they should be given a chance first.
“We want to do it right away, but realistically, you can’t take over the day after and say ‘We’re going to build 500,000 units,’ because you have to get the provinces on side as well,” she said. “We have to decide where they’re most needed, you have to get crews together. We are going to do it, you just can’t do it in one day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.