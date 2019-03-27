PEI Shellfish Association concerned about peat moss on East Bideford River

Kenneth Arsenault, president of the PEI Shellfish Association, stands on the frozen East Bideford River and points to a break in the ice, where peat moss can be seen. He estimates there’s about six inches of it along the top of the river.
Peat moss isn’t something that should be there.
A representative from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said fishery officers from the DFO’s Conservation and Protection Division went to the East Bideford River on March 25, after receiving complaints of an overflow of peat moss into the river.
“A friend of mine made me aware of what was going on here yesterday with the peat moss on top of the ice,” explained Mr Arsenault. “Last night I contacted DFO, and they came down, they’re doing an investigation. They’re taking core samples, and they’re up river, where it’s coming from the source, and they’re taking samples all the way down.”
Mr Arsenault speculates it could be overflow coming from a nearby settling pond that belongs to Northern Peat Ltd.
If so, according to him, it wouldn’t be the first time an occurrence like this, along with a DFO investigation, has happened.
“The investigation was because their holding system for runoff from the peat moss plant, the settling pond, was overflowing into the river,” said Mr Arsenault. “They were supposed to have fixed it, but the river doesn’t show that they’ve solved their problem, and there’s peat moss running in the river.”
Looking out to places on the river where there are breaks in the ice, one can see how the colour of the water is a murky brown. In spots where the river is only three feet deep, a person would normally be able to see the bottom.
Mr Arsenault said having peat moss in the river is an environmental concern for fishers because when the peat moss covers the riverbed, anything underneath is going to suffocate.
He said what the association is concerned about is the moss killing oyster beds and killing spat collection. He added that spat collection in the East Bideford River has declined over the years, to a point where there’s now almost no spat collection, and that is what the association is all about, collecting spat and enhancing oyster beds across PEI.
“We have to protect our water,” he concluded. “If we don’t stand up and protect our water, we have nothing. It’s not just drinking water you have to protect, this is an important part of our ecosystem, and if we don’t protect it for the future generations, it’s gone.”
No further comment from DFO was available by the time this issue of the West Prince Graphic went to press.
When reached for a comment, Northern Peat Ltd said it wasn’t aware of any current investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.