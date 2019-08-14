An amendment to Alberton council’s remuneration bylaw passed its first reading at council’s monthly meeting on Aug. 12.
The remuneration is the honourarium that councillors and mayors receive during their time in office.
The amendment to the bylaw states “If a councillor, mayor, or depute mayor has not served a full 12 month term, remuneration shall be prorated on a monthly basis for time served or monthly time served or part time thereof, and this money shall stay in the general fund of the municipality.”
Councillors receive their honourarium on a quarterly basis. The most recent payments were for April, May, and June. As a result, none of the councillors who resigned have to pay or give any money back to the town.
The next reading of the amendment to the bylaw will be at the next council meeting on Sept. 16. By that time the four seats on council that are currently vacant should be filled.
Nominations for council are open as of Aug. 14 and will close on Aug. 23. If no more than four residents put their name forward, they will have won by acclamation, and no election will be held.
Nomination forms can be picked up at the town office.
If more than four residents put their name forward, the election will take place on Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.