Collision in Union claims the life of single occupant

A 78-year old Ontario man died in a single vehicle collision on Route 145 in Union.
The accident occurred in the evening hours of Aug. 13. At approximately 7:34 pm, Prince District RCMP, Alberton Fire Department and Island EMS responded to the report.
“We rolled out with approximately 15 people, three trucks, and by the time we got on scene, Island EMS was already there,” said Shannon Dumville, chief of the Alberton Fire Department. “They were loading the patient on the stretcher as we showed up, and we helped put the patient on the stretcher.”
Route 145 was closed for approximately an hour while emergency personnel and investigators were on scene. The lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to Prince County Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.