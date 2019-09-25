Alberton library celebrates anniversary of classic children’s book

Visitors to the Alberton Public Library were invited to embrace their inner butterfly on Sept. 18 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first publication of The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
Alberton Public Library was one of five libraries across the province marking the event, each in a different way. In Alberton, a live re-enactment was on order, complete with costumes, crafts, and tasty treats.
“It’s timeless because it was popular 50 years ago, and it’s popular now. Not a lot of children’s books can last that long and still be enjoyed,” said branch technician Kelly Gillis. “Everybody can relate to a caterpillar. Almost every child has seen a caterpillar, and they may not understand how a caterpillar becomes a butterfly, but through this story, they can see it.”
As children and adults alike work billowy scarves made to emulate a butterfly’s wings, Ms Gillis read aloud from the book. Each child in attendance, along with Ms Gillis, had a plate of food so they could eat what the Very Hungry Caterpillar was eating on each page. Items included apples, pears, plums, strawberries, oranges, pickles, cheese, salami, chocolate cake, pie, watermelon, and more.
After the book was read and the treats were eaten, children got to do what the Very Hungry Caterpillar did, and make a cocoon in order to transform into butterflies.
One of the children at the event was Cobie Jendrick. Her mother Amanda said they read a lot of books, like the Little Critter series, and Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, but this is one they haven’t had the chance to read yet.
Ms Jendrick said she thought this would be a fun event to take her daughter to, and hopes to come to similar events in the future.
“I think different events for toddlers and preschoolers are really important for their development socially and educationally,” she said. “They get out of the house, they get to meet other kids and play with other kids. They listen to stories and do different experiences like the butterflies and the cocoons.”
After the transformation, it was time for crafts, where the children got to make and decorate their very own caterpillar. Other activities included puzzles, a matching game, and a small ball game.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar has never been out of print as far as Ms Gillis is aware, and it stand alongside other literary classics like Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit, Curious George, Babar, and the works of Dr. Seuss, and Robert Munsch.
