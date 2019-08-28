The sound of laughter filled the air on the lawn of the Old Stone Station as Special Olympians took part in a recreational game of bocce on August 20.
Any Special Olympian from West Prince is welcome to play. That day, players were mostly from around Alberton and Tignish.
One of the players, Janet Charchuk, described the game as being a cross between lawn bowling and curling.
“We’re on two different teams, so we have to try and get our ball as close as we can to that (red ball),” she explained.
A bocce field is 28 feet long, and is played in several frames. Each team has four balls, and the number of players determines how many balls each player will use. If there’s one player per team, they get four balls each. Two players on a team will have two balls each, while four players on a team will each get one ball.
At the beginning of the game, the pallino, the little red ball, is thrown. One point is given for each bocce ball that is closer to the pallino than the opposing team’s. The pallino distance marker can be used to figure out which balls are closer. The game goes on until 12 points have been scored.
There was a bocce competition for Special Olympians a few weeks ago in Charlottetown, and four Olympians from the area went to see if they would be interested in having bocce be their competitive sport next year.
“They can only pick one summer sport that’s a competitive sport each year,” said Jackie Charchuk, one of the volunteers at the game, and Janet’s mother. “They can do others for recreation, but if they want to compete and try out for a team, they have to decide if this is what they want to do.”
There’s only one other summer sport in West Prince for Special Olympians, golf.
Right now, there is no coach for a Special Olympics Bocce team. Jackie said there is a particular need for one, as next year is a competitive year, and some of the athletes may go on to represent PEI at nationals.
Janet has been playing bocce for at least five years now, and has attended the national competitions last year in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.
“I thought it would be a fun sport, and (I wanted) to be able to play with other people at my skill level, and be able to socialize as well, and compete if I can,” she said.
The recreational bocce games have been taking place once a week since the end of June, and will run until the end of summer.
Janet said having games like these gets athletes out and active, something she thinks is very important, especially when athletes of different ages take part.
“It’s good to encourage younger athletes to get involved, because it’s a great thing to see them out, and they do have fun too,” she said.
Heidi Mallet, another Special Olympian playing bocce, agrees.
“It’s good being around other athletes, and the fun that we have playing the sport,” she said. “It gives athletes a chance to compete. Not only that, it shows people with intellectual disabilities can prove their abilities.”
