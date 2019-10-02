Egmont Green candidate wants to see more collaboration in government

Alex Clark, federal Green Party candidate for the riding of Egmont, feels that collaboration between the parties is the best way to get things accomplished in government both provincially and federally.
“Most of the things we’re talking about, we have to collaborate with the province on, but fortunately the province of Prince Edward Island has a strong Green opposition that we elected,” he said. “A big part is identifying those problems and finding innovative solutions to fix them. We can’t continually have governments talking about ‘We’ll do this in 10 years’, or ‘We’ll do this next election’. We have to start doing things right now, or we won’t have any (rural) communities left out here.”
Housing is one issue that consistently pops up when talking to people on the campaign trail. This issue in turn affects not only those in the province who are trying to find an affordable home, but those who are hoping to move here as well.
This in turn can have an effect on potentially attracting doctors to rural PEI, which then affects residents, like seniors.
“They (seniors) want to stay in their homes for as long as possible, but with many services being pushed to urban areas, it’s harder and harder to access those services and continue to live in the areas that they have called home forever,” he said.
Mr Clark said if we want the economy to continue to grow, if we want professionals to move to local communities, and businesses to move to these communities, government has to start navigating our housing arena better.
Mr Clark, 30, has lived in Summerside most of his life. After high school, he moved to Vancouver, where he went to film school. After graduating film school he moved back to PEI where he enrolled at UPEI, doing the business program with a minor in economics.
After working for his family’s car company for several years, he decided to open the restaurant Open Eats. Following that he bought the former train station in Summerside, creating Evermore Brewery. This is his first foray into politics, but he said bartending and politics are probably a little similar.
“Standing at a bar and talking to somebody, you can learn a lot from them,” he said. “My biggest consensus from this whole door knocking and getting out and meeting people is that politicians aren’t around enough, they’re not listening enough, they’re not part of the conversations. Generally speaking they’re somewhere else, they’re in Ottawa.”
One thing he would like to see happen if elected is the creation of an sector for green energy like wind and solar power. This would help create jobs in the region, help keep Islanders on the Island, which in turn would help create more business in the area.
He said if a party or politician breaks a campaign promise, they should be fired, adding if a government isn’t producing results, they can’t just wait four years and then make the same promises and break them again. He said that’s an inefficient way to continue to do politics.
“The only thing a person can really promise is how hard they can work,” he said. “I’ve proven that in my personal life and my career that I am dedicated to my community, and that I’m a hard worker for my community, and I want to take that to Ottawa.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.